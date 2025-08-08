Will replace successor as commissioner

Bill Carlin, who retired two years ago as Putnam’s finance commissioner, is returning to the position, the county announced on Aug. 1.

Carlin will succeed Michael Lewis, his former deputy. In a statement, County Executive Kevin Byrne said he was “thrilled” to have Carlin return to “ensure a seamless continuation of the county’s financial functions and provide the stability needed during this time of change.”

Legislator Paul Jonke said on Tuesday (Aug. 5) that Lewis had been “unceremoniously terminated” by Byrne amid preparations for the 2026 budget. “I really am bewildered at how this happens,” he said.