Will fund bathroom renovation, windows

Dutchess County announced on Tuesday (Aug. 5) that it has awarded $500,000 in grants to eight senior centers, including $24,000 to the Beacon Housing Authority.

Beacon’s funds will be used in to renovate bathrooms; install window coverings, a moveable room divider, gazebo and an automated external defibrillator (AED); and purchase supplies for activities at the Dutchess County Office for the Aging Friendship Center at Forrestal Heights.

