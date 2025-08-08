William Beale had been interim for emergency response

Dutchess County Executive Sue Serino on Monday (Aug. 4) announced she is appointing William Beale to serve as commissioner of the Department of Emergency Response. He had been the acting commissioner since January.

William Beale
William Beale

Beale joined the department in 2003 as a fire investigator. He became the county’s director of emergency management in 2022. As commissioner, he will supervise emergency management, public health preparedness, fire coordination, emergency medical services and the 911 Communications Center.

Beale is also a member of the Hughsonville Fire Department and a Town of Wappinger council member. The Legislature will consider the appointment at its Sept. 8 meeting.

