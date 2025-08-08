Extends village authority to tax lodging

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation on July 21 that extends for two years Cold Spring’s authority to tax stays at hotels, Airbnbs and other lodgings. 

Cold Spring won state approval in 2022 to tax lodgers up to 5 percent but the authorization would have expired this year. It will now expire July 21, 2027. The bill was sponsored by state Sen. Rob Rolison and Assembly Member Dana Levenberg, whose districts include Philipstown. 

In August 2024, the Village Board approved a 4 percent occupancy tax that affects four establishments: the Cold Spring Hotel, Hudson House River Inn, Pig Hill Inn and West Point Foundry Bed & Breakfast. Mayor Kathleen Foley said at the time that the tax will eventually apply to short-term rentals, but “we’re starting with the small number of hotels and B&Bs, as defined by New York State law.”

