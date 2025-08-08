Accused former Fishkill official of defamation

A Dutchess County judge on July 30 dismissed a lawsuit that accused a former Fishkill Town Board member of defaming the owner of Continental Commons, a planned hotel and shopping development on Route 9. 

Domenico Broccoli sued Louise Daniele in March, alleging that statements she made during a Town Board meeting on Dec. 20, 2023, caused him “reputational harm, substantial emotional distress and humiliation and damage to his key business relationship.”

Judge Thomas Davis ruled that Daniele’s characterization of Broccoli as “paranoid” and “corrupt” did not meet the threshold for defamation because they were opinions that could not be proven or disproven. 

He also ruled that because the statements were made during an official meeting, state law afforded Daniele immunity and that Broccoli needed to file a notice of claim with the town before proceeding to court. In addition to dismissing the case, the judge ordered Broccoli to pay Daniele’s court costs and attorney’s fees. 

