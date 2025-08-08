Recently I had a stressful week, so I decided to take a leisurely motorcycle ride through the countryside. Unfortunately, I had an engine failure on Route 9D in Garrison near Lisburne Lane. As if that wasn’t enough, it took six hours for the tow truck to arrive. As you can imagine, it wasn’t the day I had planned.

There is an upside to the story. While I was stuck on the side of the road, 13 people stopped to help. Talk about renewing my faith in humanity! I was taken aback by the kindness and consideration. One person brought me water and another came back with a small shopping bag with a seltzer, a banana and some nuts.

I just wanted to say what wonderful people you have in your area.

Sal Farenta, Mount Kisco