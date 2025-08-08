MTA board will vote on request in fall

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has proposed fare increases of up to 8 percent for Metro-North rides. The board will vote on the hikes in the fall, and they would take effect Jan. 1.

The MTA said that, because they include a 10 percent discount, monthly tickets will cost about the same as they did in 2019, adjusted for inflation. The base fare on the subway and New York City buses would increase by 10 cents, to $3. All toll rates, including through EZ-Pass, would rise 7.5 percent.

The MTA will also consider a proposal to allow senior, disabled and Medicare-eligible riders on Metro-North to pay discounted fares during the morning rush. For a list of the proposed changes, see mta.info/fares-tolls/2025-changes.