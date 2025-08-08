Where would you build your getaway cabin?


Lake Minnewaska, or anywhere in the mountains and woods. ~Margaret Hayford, Cold Spring


Lake Tahoe. It’s beautiful and warm but no humidity. ~Matt Konig, Beacon


Madeira Island off Portugal: beautiful, friendly, great food, lots to do. ~Megan Ferreira, Cold Spring

Behind The Story

Type: News

News: Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Michael Turton has been a reporter with The Current since its founding, after working in the same capacity at the Putnam County News & Recorder. Turton spent 20 years as community relations supervisor for the Essex Region Conservation Authority in Ontario before his move in 1998 to Philipstown, where he handled similar duties at Glynwood Farm and The Hastings Center. The Cold Spring resident holds degrees in environmental studies from the University of Waterloo, in education from the University of Windsor and in communication arts from St. Clair College.

Subscribe
Notify of

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. All comments are moderated and must include your full name and may appear in print. We do not post anonymous comments or personal attacks. See our full guidelines here.

guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments