Beacon’s Lenny Torres Jr. promoted to Triple-A

Of the 5,000-plus players who play minor league baseball, about 10 percent reach the big leagues. Seven years after being selected as the 41st overall pick of the Major League Baseball draft, Lenny Torres Jr. of Beacon is one step away from reaching “the show” as a right-handed pitcher for the Louisville Bats, the Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds.

Before he graduated from Beacon High School in 2018, Torres committed to play for St. John’s University. But he decided instead to turn pro. After being drafted, Torres signed a $1.35 million contract with the Cleveland Indians (now Guardians). He was still 17 years old.

“At that point, it was more of the signing bonus and to see if it was smart to not go to college,” Torres said this week. “We liked the number that we heard and the team; it was just a perfect feel overall.”

Torres reported to the Arizona Complex League with other rookies and appeared in six games. But at the beginning of spring training in 2019, Torres learned he had torn the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, a common injury for pitchers. He underwent “Tommy John surgery” soon after (named for the pitcher who received the first such operation in 1974) and missed the rest of the season.

The 2020 minor league season was canceled because of the pandemic, giving Torres another year to recover. He went through rehab with another 2018 draft pick, Richie Palacios, who was recovering from a torn labrum. “We were roommates [at spring training in Arizona] and helped each other out mentally and physically,” said Torres. (Palacios made his MLB debut with Cleveland in 2022.)

Torres was promoted in 2023 from Single-A to High-A, the level of the Hudson Valley Renegades. He was invited after the season to compete in the Puerto Rican Winter League for Leones de Ponce. The pitcher put up impressive numbers against fringe big leaguers and prospects, striking out 21 batters in 10 bullpen appearances while holding a 1.84 earned run average.

Torres continued that success in the 2024 season at the Double-A level with the Akron Rubber Ducks. He made 41 relief appearances and posted an average of 11 strikeouts per nine innings and a 2.26 ERA.

Baseball America, which compiles scouting reports on minor league players, says: “Torres doesn’t have a big frame at a listed 6-foot-1, but he has a quick arm and can run his fastball up to 97 mph. The pitch typically hits 94 mph, and he pairs it with a slider that has plus potential. He is working to implement a changeup which, at its best, has hard downer action.”

His rookie contract with Cleveland ended with the season. It wasn’t renewed, but the Reds showed interest and signed him to a new deal.

“It was weird because that was the first time saying goodbye to the Guardians after six years of development, friendships, connections and all the relationships,” said Torres, who is now 24. “That’s the business side of it. You can know somebody one day, then not see them tomorrow.”

More Local Pros Current

Sammy Stafura (Walter Panas High School)

Stafura, 20, was selected in the second round of the 2023 draft by the Cincinnati Reds. The shortstop was traded this year to the Pittsburgh Pirates and promoted on Monday (Aug. 4) to the High-A Greensboro Grasshoppers, who visit the Hudson Valley Renegades for a six-game stand starting Sept. 2.

Joe Vetrano (Lakeland High School)

After playing for three years at Boston College, Vetrano was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fifth round of the 2023 draft. The infielder, 23, was promoted to the High-A Great Lakes Loons for the 2025 season.

Brendan White (Mahopac High School)

White pitched for three seasons for Siena University before being selected by the Detroit Tigers in the 26th round of the 2019 draft. He reached the big leagues in 2023, appearing in 33 games. White, 26, was released on July 21 by the Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens and is now a free agent. Past

Mike Gambino (Garrison)

After playing for two years in the minor leagues for the Boston Red Sox, Gambino spent 13 years as head coach at his alma mater, Boston College. In 2024, Gambino became the head coach at Penn State. Bill Leith (Matteawan [Beacon])

Known as “Shady Bill” for reasons lost to history, Leith appeared in one game in the majors, pitching two innings on Sept. 25, 1899, for the Washington Senators. He struck out one batter but gave up four runs.

Joe Panik (John Jay High School)

Panik spent eight seasons in the big leagues, beginning in 2014, winning a World Series with the San Francisco Giants, making an All-Star team and receiving a Gold Glove Award. In Game 7 of the 2014 World Series, the second baseman made a diving grab to start an iconic double play (below). Panik later played for the Mets, Toronto and Miami before retiring in 2022.

Cincinnati promoted Torres to Triple-A, assigning him to Louisville. He has been inconsistent this season, cooling down after a hot start. The pressure has risen, especially given that the next promotion would be to the big leagues and could happen any day. “It’s nerve-wracking,” Torres admitted. “Anything can happen — I could get called up, I could get released, I could get traded. But I mean, we’re right there.”

Although he and hundreds of other minor league players would love to take a “big breath of fresh air” in a major league stadium, he can only focus on the moment at hand. It’s still a pretty good gig: He’s paid to go to the ballpark every day.

“I’m happy to be here; I get to play the game I love every day and put on the costume every day,” he said, with a laugh.