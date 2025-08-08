One of two unopposed candidates for Town Board
The Philipstown Democratic Committee announced this week that it has endorsed Nat Prentice for one of two open Philipstown Town Board seats.
Prentice and Ned Rauch won a primary in June for the two Democratic lines on the November ballot and will run unopposed. Before the primary, the Philipstown Democrats had endorsed Rauch and Ben Cheah.
