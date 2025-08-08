In Cold Spring, review board keeps an eye out for violations

A little-known board in Cold Spring keeps a watchful eye out for changes that threaten the traditional appearance of the village.

Since 1976, all changes to the exterior of buildings within Cold Spring’s historic district, established that same year, have required approval from the five volunteer members of the Historic District Review Board.

The district includes most of the village from Parsonage Street to the riverfront. There is also a national historic district that lies within the local district, encompassing the village core on and near Main Street.

At its June 11 meeting, the Village Board reviewed a report from the HDRB outlining five recent violations, which were referred to the code enforcement officer that Cold Springs shares with Philipstown.

They included a sign for the Good Life Wellness spa at 143 Main St. that takes up more than 25 percent of the window space; a sign painted on a brick wall for Nobody’s Deli at 72 Main St. that is too large; faux foliage and veneer flooring installed outside the Cozy Corner Cafe at 129-131 Main St.; an aluminum and glass entrance door installed at CS Apothecary, 40 Main St.; and faux foliage, a fence and windows added to the Foundry Rose Cafe at 55 Main St.

The owner of 72 Main St. and the Cozy Corner Cafe told The Current they are working to fix the violations. The owners of the Foundry Rose and 40 Main St. did not respond to an inquiry, and the phone number for Good Life Wellness is no longer in service. The village and town code enforcement officer, Greg Wunner, did not respond to requests for comment.

The code enforcement officer, in consultation with the village attorney, determines the penalty for violations, said Cold Spring Mayor Kathleen Foley. “The Village Board is only engaged when the village attorney recommends the board seek an injunction against a property owner,” she added.

Foley said the Village Board hasn’t received a monthly report from Wunner in more than a year. She said the town plans to hire a second, part-time enforcement officer, and that she hopes “communications and follow-up will improve.”

Albert Zgolinski, an architect who chairs the HDRB, noted that many Cold Spring homes and businesses have changed hands since the pandemic. “Owners might know their property is located in the historic district, but they may not understand what that means on a practical level,” he said.

The design standards are posted on the village website at coldspringny.gov. Last updated in 2022, they follow state and federal law and serve as a how-to manual for property owners contemplating exterior changes.

Zgolinski said it is a buyer’s responsibility to explore land use, zoning and preservation restrictions. Although real-estate agents are not legally required to advise potential buyers that a property is within the historic district and subject to HDRB regulations, “we hope they do as a matter of ethics,” he said.

People seldom like regulations, but Zgolinski said studies have shown that historic districts help to stabilize or increase property values.

He noted the HDRB doesn’t regulate changes to the exterior color, a requirement he said would add a cumbersome layer to the permitting process for applicants and the board. Paint color “is a great way for property owners to express themselves or their business, as it gives people some creative flexibility while retaining historic fabric,” he said.

Zgolinski said that, during the development of the 2012 comprehensive plan, residents expressed support for the historic district but asked that the HDRB make its process more user-friendly. He said that was a goal when the design standards were updated two years ago.

“Residents, contractors, architects and real estate agents were engaged in focus groups to contribute to the standards update,” Zgolinski said. “We simplified and improved the application process and now regularly ‘workshop’ ideas.”

Lauren Wallis Hall, the HDRB vice chair, said applicants who have not owned a historic building often propose exterior changes that aren’t keeping with the period or style of the structure. “If we guide applicants toward a more appropriate design solution, presenting them with a historic photograph of their building or showing them other period examples, they are often enthusiastic to learn more about their building and incorporate those elements,” she said.

Hall said the HDRB is also working on ways to educate property owners, including a database of historic district homes at the Butterfield Library and free programs for property owners that cover subjects like stewardship, phasing of restoration and rehabilitation projects and energy efficiency in older buildings.

The board has to balance its goal of preserving village character with owners’ desire to add modern upgrades such as air conditioners and solar panels.

“We try to minimize their visual impact as much as possible,” Zgolinski said. “We’ve approved a number of solar panels because we live in a time when these things are important to our community. We balance technological innovation with preservation approaches, such as following the existing slope of the roof and minimizing the permanent impact on the fabric of the roof.”

He said building owners are encouraged to consider historic methods to heat and cool, such as awnings, screens, shutters and storm windows. “These methods are often seen as outdated but can be very effective,” he said.