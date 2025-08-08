Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY

SUN 10

Corn Festival

BEACON

Noon – 5 p.m. Riverfront Park

2 Red Flynn Drive | beaconsloopclub.org

Celebrate the harvest with the Beacon Sloop Club and get fresh-picked corn on the cob and watermelon. Musical acts will perform on two solar-powered stages. Sign up for a free sail on the Woody Guthrie. Donations welcome. Free

TUES 12

Butterflies & Blooms

WAPPINGERS FALLS

5 p.m. Stony Kill Farm

79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org

The weeklong festival begins with an Insect Safari. On THURS 14 there will be a community science project on finding monarchs and a moth walk. On FRI 15, there will be a bird walk and a pollinator-garden workshop. On SAT 16, enjoy a bluegrass concert by Bees in the Barn, hayrides, food trucks, crafts and games. See the website for a full schedule. Cost: $5 donation

WED 13

Red Cross Blood Drive

COLD SPRING

11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. St. Mary’s

1 Chestnut St. | redcrossblood.org

Schedule an appointment (use sponsor code coldspringny) or walk in to donate.

SAT 16

Wine & Food Fest

CARMEL

11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Memorial Park

201 Gipsy Trail Road

putnamcountywinefest.com

This annual event includes craft producers, artisans and entertainment. Also SUN 17. Cost: $20 ($5 for non-drinkers, $80 for four tastings)

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 9

Dinosaur Adventure

POUGHKEEPSIE

9 a.m. – 8 p.m. MJN Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

See life-sized dinosaurs, dig for fossils, interact with baby dinosaurs and mine for gems. Also SUN 10. Cost: $35 ($25 ages 13 and older)

SAT 9

Summer Reading Finale

GARRISON

1 – 3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Celebrate your reading accomplishments and be part of a drawing for a grand prize. The Two-by-Two Animal Haven will bring goats, tortoises and other animals, and there will be ice cream from Homestyle Creamery.

WED 13

Printmaking

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Tweens and teens are invited to learn techniques and make their own design to keep. Registration required.

WED 13

Narcan Training

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

The Philipstown Behavioral Health Hub will lead this workshop for teens on how to administer a life-saving drug to prevent an overdose.

FRI 15

Ice Cream Social

BEACON

3:30 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Children ages 2 to 12 can make their own ice cream in a bag to take home. Registration required.

TALKS & TOURS

SUN 10

Elizabeth Burk

PUTNAM VALLEY

3 p.m. Tompkins Corners C.C.

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The poet will read from her debut collection, Unmoored, followed by an open mic. Cost: $10





WED 13

Pope Leo XIV

PHILIPSTOWN

7 p.m. Spellman Library

16 Franciscan Way | atonementfriars.org

Christopher White will discuss at the Holy Mountain Franciscan Retreat Center his new book about the new pope and his selection. To register, email [email protected]. Free





THURS 14

Cocktails Across America

BEACON

6 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Diane Lapis and Anne Peck-Davis will discuss their book about cocktail culture after Prohibition in the 1930s, ’40s and ’50s, which includes recipes.

MUSIC

SAT 9

Mary Chapin Carpenter

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

Chapin Carpenter will play songs from her latest release, Looking for the Thread. Brandy Clark, a recent Grammy winner for Americana, and composer for the musical Shucked, will open. Cost: $73 to $122

SAT 9

Christian Finnegan

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

The Comedy Central regular will do standup as part of his A Lot of Heart tour. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SAT 9

Anne Carpenter and Peter Calo

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The duo, joined by Paul Adamy on bass, will perform hits by Joni Mitchell, Carly Simon, James Taylor and Paul Simon. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

FRI 15

Gabe Stillman Band

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The American roots group plays originals and covers. Cost: $20

SAT 16

Eddie Allen Jazz Quartet

PUTNAM VALLEY

6 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The trumpeter and composer will perform with Kenny Davis (bass), Oscar Perez (piano) and Tim Horner (drums). Cost: $25

SAT 16

Asleep at the Wheel

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Led by Ray Benson, the Western swing band has won 10 Grammys and recorded more than 30 albums. Cost: $51 to $58





SAT 16

Manticore

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Emerson, Lake and Palmer tribute band plays the hits. Cost: $30

SUN 17

Darrell Brown and Lil’ Bones

BEACON

11 a.m. & 12:30 p.m. Boats leave dock

845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org

Take a self-guided tour of Bannerman Island and enjoy live music. Cost: $45 ($35 ages 11 and younger)

SUN 17

Euntaek Kim

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

The pianist’s program will include works by Prokofiev and Chopin. Donations welcome. Free



SUN 17

Rita Harvey

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The singer and her band perform songs by Linda Ronstadt. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

VISUAL ART

SAT 9

Summer Art Institute Exhibit

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

Teens from the art center’s summer program will share their work. Also SUN 10, when a closing reception is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

SAT 9

Khara Gilvey

BEACON

5 – 7 p.m. Hudson Beach Glass

162 Main St. | hudsonbeachglass.com

Gilvey shares her oil paintings on wood panels in Something I Forgot to Tell You. Through Sept. 7.

SAT 9

Grit

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery

506 Main St. | baugallery.org

Jess Wilcox curated this show from an open call. Three artists will be chosen for future shows. Through Sept. 7.





SAT 16

Marieken Cochius | Bill Schuck

GARRISON

5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

Cochius explores energy connections in her welded steel sculptures and works on paper in Axons. Schuck’s work in Remnants and Schemes includes self-generating devices and objects. Through Sept. 14.



SAT 16

Threads of Love

BEACON

7 p.m. Distortion Society

155 Main St. | distortionsociety.com

This two-person show includes works by Delvin Lugo and Amber Mustafic that explore “intimacy, domesticity and tender resilience.” Through Oct. 4.





STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 9

The Actor’s Nightmare

BEACON

7 p.m. Savage Wonder

139 Main St. | savagewonder.org

Enjoy a glass of wine at the Grape Rebellion for this and six other veteran-authored 10-minute comedies. Also SAT 16. See Page 14. Cost: $25

SAT 9

HVS Cabaret: The Songs of Alex Bechtel

GARRISON

8 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare

2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575

hvshakespeare.org

The cabaret-style show will feature the music of the composer and lyricist behind HVS productions. Cost: $50

SAT 9

Last of the Mohicans

COLD SPRING

8:30 p.m. Dockside Park

coldspringfilm.org

The Cold Spring Film Society will screen the 1992 film set during the French and Indian War about Mohicans living peacefully among the British who step in to rescue two kidnapped women. Bring chairs and snacks. Free





SUN 10

Just Killing Time (Before Time Kills Me!)

BEACON

6 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Ted Swindley, the creator of Always…Patsy Cline, will share stories about his life as he celebrates his 74th turn around the sun. Cost: $20 donation

MON 11

Octet

PHILIPSTOWN

7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare

2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575

hvshakespeare.org

Following an off-Broadway run, this chamber-choir musical by Dave Malloy about finding connections in the digital age comes to the Hudson Valley. Daily except Mondays through Sept. 7. Cost: $15 to $100



WED 13

The Lorax

BEACON

8:30 p.m. University Settlement Camp

724 Wolcott Ave.

facebook.com/BeaconRec

Watch the 2012 animated film based on the Dr. Seuss character about the search for a creature that fights to save nature. Free

CIVIC

MON 11

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org

WED 13

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

WED 13

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov