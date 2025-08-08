Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
COMMUNITY
SUN 10
Corn Festival
BEACON
Noon – 5 p.m. Riverfront Park
2 Red Flynn Drive | beaconsloopclub.org
Celebrate the harvest with the Beacon Sloop Club and get fresh-picked corn on the cob and watermelon. Musical acts will perform on two solar-powered stages. Sign up for a free sail on the Woody Guthrie. Donations welcome. Free
TUES 12
Butterflies & Blooms
WAPPINGERS FALLS
5 p.m. Stony Kill Farm
79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org
The weeklong festival begins with an Insect Safari. On THURS 14 there will be a community science project on finding monarchs and a moth walk. On FRI 15, there will be a bird walk and a pollinator-garden workshop. On SAT 16, enjoy a bluegrass concert by Bees in the Barn, hayrides, food trucks, crafts and games. See the website for a full schedule. Cost: $5 donation
WED 13
Red Cross Blood Drive
COLD SPRING
11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. St. Mary’s
1 Chestnut St. | redcrossblood.org
Schedule an appointment (use sponsor code coldspringny) or walk in to donate.
SAT 16
Wine & Food Fest
CARMEL
11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Memorial Park
201 Gipsy Trail Road
putnamcountywinefest.com
This annual event includes craft producers, artisans and entertainment. Also SUN 17. Cost: $20 ($5 for non-drinkers, $80 for four tastings)
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 9
Dinosaur Adventure
POUGHKEEPSIE
9 a.m. – 8 p.m. MJN Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
See life-sized dinosaurs, dig for fossils, interact with baby dinosaurs and mine for gems. Also SUN 10. Cost: $35 ($25 ages 13 and older)
SAT 9
Summer Reading Finale
GARRISON
1 – 3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Celebrate your reading accomplishments and be part of a drawing for a grand prize. The Two-by-Two Animal Haven will bring goats, tortoises and other animals, and there will be ice cream from Homestyle Creamery.
WED 13
Printmaking
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Tweens and teens are invited to learn techniques and make their own design to keep. Registration required.
WED 13
Narcan Training
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
The Philipstown Behavioral Health Hub will lead this workshop for teens on how to administer a life-saving drug to prevent an overdose.
FRI 15
Ice Cream Social
BEACON
3:30 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Children ages 2 to 12 can make their own ice cream in a bag to take home. Registration required.
TALKS & TOURS
SUN 10
Elizabeth Burk
PUTNAM VALLEY
3 p.m. Tompkins Corners C.C.
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The poet will read from her debut collection, Unmoored, followed by an open mic. Cost: $10
WED 13
Pope Leo XIV
PHILIPSTOWN
7 p.m. Spellman Library
16 Franciscan Way | atonementfriars.org
Christopher White will discuss at the Holy Mountain Franciscan Retreat Center his new book about the new pope and his selection. To register, email [email protected]. Free
THURS 14
Cocktails Across America
BEACON
6 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Diane Lapis and Anne Peck-Davis will discuss their book about cocktail culture after Prohibition in the 1930s, ’40s and ’50s, which includes recipes.
MUSIC
SAT 9
Mary Chapin Carpenter
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
Chapin Carpenter will play songs from her latest release, Looking for the Thread. Brandy Clark, a recent Grammy winner for Americana, and composer for the musical Shucked, will open. Cost: $73 to $122
SAT 9
Christian Finnegan
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
The Comedy Central regular will do standup as part of his A Lot of Heart tour. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SAT 9
Anne Carpenter and Peter Calo
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The duo, joined by Paul Adamy on bass, will perform hits by Joni Mitchell, Carly Simon, James Taylor and Paul Simon. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
FRI 15
Gabe Stillman Band
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The American roots group plays originals and covers. Cost: $20
SAT 16
Eddie Allen Jazz Quartet
PUTNAM VALLEY
6 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The trumpeter and composer will perform with Kenny Davis (bass), Oscar Perez (piano) and Tim Horner (drums). Cost: $25
SAT 16
Asleep at the Wheel
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Led by Ray Benson, the Western swing band has won 10 Grammys and recorded more than 30 albums. Cost: $51 to $58
SAT 16
Manticore
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Emerson, Lake and Palmer tribute band plays the hits. Cost: $30
SUN 17
Darrell Brown and Lil’ Bones
BEACON
11 a.m. & 12:30 p.m. Boats leave dock
845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org
Take a self-guided tour of Bannerman Island and enjoy live music. Cost: $45 ($35 ages 11 and younger)
SUN 17
Euntaek Kim
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
The pianist’s program will include works by Prokofiev and Chopin. Donations welcome. Free
SUN 17
Rita Harvey
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The singer and her band perform songs by Linda Ronstadt. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
VISUAL ART
SAT 9
Summer Art Institute Exhibit
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
Teens from the art center’s summer program will share their work. Also SUN 10, when a closing reception is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
SAT 9
Khara Gilvey
BEACON
5 – 7 p.m. Hudson Beach Glass
162 Main St. | hudsonbeachglass.com
Gilvey shares her oil paintings on wood panels in Something I Forgot to Tell You. Through Sept. 7.
SAT 9
Grit
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery
506 Main St. | baugallery.org
Jess Wilcox curated this show from an open call. Three artists will be chosen for future shows. Through Sept. 7.
SAT 16
Marieken Cochius | Bill Schuck
GARRISON
5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
Cochius explores energy connections in her welded steel sculptures and works on paper in Axons. Schuck’s work in Remnants and Schemes includes self-generating devices and objects. Through Sept. 14.
SAT 16
Threads of Love
BEACON
7 p.m. Distortion Society
155 Main St. | distortionsociety.com
This two-person show includes works by Delvin Lugo and Amber Mustafic that explore “intimacy, domesticity and tender resilience.” Through Oct. 4.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 9
The Actor’s Nightmare
BEACON
7 p.m. Savage Wonder
139 Main St. | savagewonder.org
Enjoy a glass of wine at the Grape Rebellion for this and six other veteran-authored 10-minute comedies. Also SAT 16. See Page 14. Cost: $25
SAT 9
HVS Cabaret: The Songs of Alex Bechtel
GARRISON
8 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare
2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575
hvshakespeare.org
The cabaret-style show will feature the music of the composer and lyricist behind HVS productions. Cost: $50
SAT 9
Last of the Mohicans
COLD SPRING
8:30 p.m. Dockside Park
coldspringfilm.org
The Cold Spring Film Society will screen the 1992 film set during the French and Indian War about Mohicans living peacefully among the British who step in to rescue two kidnapped women. Bring chairs and snacks. Free
SUN 10
Just Killing Time (Before Time Kills Me!)
BEACON
6 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Ted Swindley, the creator of Always…Patsy Cline, will share stories about his life as he celebrates his 74th turn around the sun. Cost: $20 donation
MON 11
Octet
PHILIPSTOWN
7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare
2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575
hvshakespeare.org
Following an off-Broadway run, this chamber-choir musical by Dave Malloy about finding connections in the digital age comes to the Hudson Valley. Daily except Mondays through Sept. 7. Cost: $15 to $100
WED 13
The Lorax
BEACON
8:30 p.m. University Settlement Camp
724 Wolcott Ave.
facebook.com/BeaconRec
Watch the 2012 animated film based on the Dr. Seuss character about the search for a creature that fights to save nature. Free
CIVIC
MON 11
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org
WED 13
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
WED 13
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov
