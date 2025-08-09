Elonora Burke (1942-2025)

Elonora R. Burke, 83, a longtime resident of Beacon, died on Aug. 4 at Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh.

She was born Feb. 17, 1942, in Poughkeepsie, the daughter of William and Elizabeth (Ryan) Constable. On Oct. 28, 1979, she married David Burke, who died March 23, 2024.

Elonora worked at IBM in East Fishkill and was a caregiver to her children and those in the neighborhood, treated each like one of her own.

She is survived by her sons, Glenn Fredericks and Gary Fredericks (Michele), and her grandchildren: Elias, Adele, Makenna and Bailey Fredericks. Her siblings

Thomas, Robert and William Constable and Betty Montegari died earlier.

Interment will be private at St. Joachim Cemetery in Beacon.

Joseph Catalano (1934-2025)

Joseph Angelo Catalano Jr., 90, died on Aug. 2 at home, surrounded by family members.

He was born Dec. 13, 1934, in Beacon, the son of Joseph and Harriet Catalano. Joseph served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He worked as a deputy sheriff and as a corrections officer at the Matteawan Correctional Facility. He was also superintendent of the Beacon Water Department and a 50-year member of the Beacon Engine Co.

Joseph enjoyed hunting, fishing and cooking for his friends and family. He passed the passion of hunting and fishing down to his family.

He is survived by his sons, Daniel, Scott and Dean; his grandchildren, Tony, Axton, Joseph, Joshua and Nina; and his great-grandchildren, Zakai, Mariana and Celina. He is also survived by his siblings, Linda, Joanne and Richard “Dicky” Yeaple. His wife of 47 years, Barbara, and his siblings John (“Jackie”), Mary and Margaret, died earlier.

Family and friends are invited to the Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman St., Beacon, from 1 to 4 p.m. on Aug. 17. A funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m., followed by military honors.

Peggy Mesnick (1940-2025)

Margaret E. “Peggy” Mesnick, 84, of Poughkeepsie, and formerly of Beacon, died July 31.

She was born Aug. 9, 1940, in Newburgh, the daughter of Lawrence and Margaret (Toth) Demskie. She graduated in 1959 from Newburgh Free Academy. On Dec. 31, 1990, she married John Mesnick.

Peggy found joy in sewing and crafts, pouring her creativity into every stitch. Her love of sunflowers reflected her bright spirit, and she brought warmth and laughter to every room, her family said. Peggy cherished conversation and had a sparkly sense of humor.

She is survived by her daughters, Camille Cappello-Chapman and Pamela MacDonald; her son-in-law, James Ciccarelli Sr.; her grandchildren, John Baker Jr., Kenneth Chapman, Deona Chapman, James Ciccarelli Jr., Lauren Ciccarelli and Scott MacDonald; her great-grandchildren, Leslie Hinds III, Lillie Hinds and James Ciccarelli III; and her siblings, Patricia Demskie and Lawrence Demskie Jr..

Her daughter, Sandy Ciccarelli, and her son-in-law, Dean Chapman, died earlier.

A funeral service was held Aug. 7 at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey in Beacon, followed by interment at St. Joachim Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the family for funeral expenses.

Kathryn Morgan (1937-2025)

Kathryn Morgan, 87, a longtime resident of Beacon and Fishkill, died Aug. 2.

She was born Aug. 16, 1937, in Glens Falls, the daughter of Joseph and Margaret (Iannone) Schettino. On May 4, 1957, at St. Joachim Church in Beacon, she married Raymond Morgan of Poughkeepsie.

Kathryn was a hairdresser from the Craig House hospital in Beacon and the co-owner of DUSO World Travel in Poughkeepsie and Beacon until her retirement. She was involved locally with the Cursillo movement and the Kairos Prison Ministry, where she made lifelong friends and ministered to many women.

She was a parishioner of St. Joachim-St. John the Evangelist Church, the St. Lawrence Friary and the Carmelite Monastery at Hiddenbrooke, all in Beacon. She loved traveling, golf and satisfying her sweet tooth (jelly donuts were her favorite).

Kathryn is survived by her sons, Jeffrey Morgan (Patricia Williams), Gregory Morgan (Jenna O’Jea) and Shawn Morgan (Lisa); and her sister-in-law, Anna Schettino. She also is survived by her grandchildren: Lukas, Benjamin, EmmaLee and Jack, and looked forward to singing the birthday song for them every year.

Her husband, son Brian Morgan; daughter-in-law Donna (Haas) Morgan, and brothers, Bernard and James Schettino, died earlier.

A funeral service was held Aug. 6 at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey in Beacon, followed by interment at St. Joachim Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org), Hudson Valley Hospice (hvhospice.org) or the Alzheimer’s Association of Albany County (alz.org/northeasternny).