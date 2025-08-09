south park ribbon cutting

Beacon officials held a ribbon-cutting on Friday (Aug. 8) to celebrate the $893,000 rehabilitation of South Avenue Park.

The project, completed in just three months, received $150,000 in state funding from Assembly Member Jonathan Jacobson, a Democrat whose district includes Beacon.

“There isn’t any day at any time that there isn’t somebody in the community utilizing this park,” said Recreation Director Mark Price.

The project included resurfacing and restriping of the basketball and tennis courts, replacement of deteriorated fencing and landscaping to remove failing retaining walls and regrade areas adjacent to the courts. It also included a new public restroom with a mural of Hudson Valley wildlife painted by Joe Pimentel (left) and volunteers.

The city engineer, John Russo of Lanc & Tully, and project engineers, Daniel Biggs and Mikala Kortright of Weston & Sampson), designed and oversaw the project. The contractors were Consorti Brothers, WBE Fence, Scape-Tech Technologies, Musco Lighting and the Public Restroom Company.

Jeff Simms has covered Beacon for The Current since 2015. He studied journalism at Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina. From there he worked as a reporter for the tri-weekly Watauga Democrat in Boone and the daily Carroll County Times in Westminster, Maryland, before transitioning into nonprofit communications in Washington, D.C., and New York City. He can be reached at [email protected].

