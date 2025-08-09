Beacon officials held a ribbon-cutting on Friday (Aug. 8) to celebrate the $893,000 rehabilitation of South Avenue Park.

The project, completed in just three months, received $150,000 in state funding from Assembly Member Jonathan Jacobson, a Democrat whose district includes Beacon.

“There isn’t any day at any time that there isn’t somebody in the community utilizing this park,” said Recreation Director Mark Price.

The project included resurfacing and restriping of the basketball and tennis courts, replacement of deteriorated fencing and landscaping to remove failing retaining walls and regrade areas adjacent to the courts. It also included a new public restroom with a mural of Hudson Valley wildlife painted by Joe Pimentel (left) and volunteers.

The city engineer, John Russo of Lanc & Tully, and project engineers, Daniel Biggs and Mikala Kortright of Weston & Sampson), designed and oversaw the project. The contractors were Consorti Brothers, WBE Fence, Scape-Tech Technologies, Musco Lighting and the Public Restroom Company.