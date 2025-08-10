John R. Pagano, 61, of Cold Spring, New York, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 8, 2025, in New York City.

John was born on July 30, 1964. He grew up in a loving home in New Windsor, New York, with his mother, Nancy Pagano, father, John J. Pagano, and sister, Cathy Pagano-Ives. In 1982, he graduated with high honors from Newburgh Free Academy. He went on to earn both his undergraduate degree and MBA from Pace University, where he also met the love of his life, Patricia Pagano (née Brestolli).

The two shared 39 wonderful years of marriage, building a life filled with love, laughter, and adventure. Together, they raised their two daughters, Nicole and Vanessa, in Stony Point, New York, where the Pagano family called home for more than 30 years.

Over the course of his distinguished career, John worked as a CPA and in Human Resources for several prestigious companies in the New York City metro area. For the past eight years, he proudly served as the Chief Financial Officer of Axelon Services Corporation, where his leadership, dedication and integrity left a lasting mark.

John had a zest for life, embracing each day with energy, curiosity and adventure. He loved to travel, whether exploring far-off destinations or discovering hidden gems close to home. He enjoyed learning history and sharing his infinite knowledge with others. Many mornings, John could be found outdoors running, easily zooming past people half his age.

Gifted with a remarkable knack for fixing just about anything, John was both the go-to handyman and the family’s resident car expert. For years, he dreamed of owning a three-car garage, a dream he realized last year when the family moved to Cold Spring.

During his semi-retirement, John’s days were brightened by life’s simple pleasures, such as riding his motorcycle down country roads and playing “fishing pole” with his pet cat, Marigold. To his friends and family, John was known to delight in a good meal and to crack his fair share of “dad jokes” around the kitchen table.

Above all, John will be remembered for his unwavering devotion to his family, his tireless work ethic and his deep capacity for kindness. He was an extraordinary husband, father, brother and friend; someone whose love, wisdom and laughter will continue to inspire all who were fortunate enough to know him.

John is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia; his cherished daughters, Nicole and Vanessa; his sister, Cathy Pagano-Ives, and brother-in-law, William Ives; and his cousins, Mirvana, Matthew, and Sarah Foremski.

Friends may call on Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Clinton Funeral Home, 21 Parrott St., in Cold Spring, New York. A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private in Cold Spring Cemetery for the family.