Eight declared candidates against Lawler

An Air Force veteran became the eighth Democratic candidate to declare for the race for the House district that includes Philipstown.

District 17 is represented by Mike Lawler, a Republican who recently announced he will run for a third, 2-year term.

According to his campaign website, John Cappello is a native of Rockland County who served as a B-1 bomber pilot and defense attaché at the U.S. embassies in Israel and Serbia. He was also a military liaison officer in Ukraine, a senior fellow with the Foundation for Defense of Democracy and a founding partner of the Balkan Security Network.

The other candidates are:

Peter Chatzky, a tech company founder and village trustee in Briarcliff Manor;

Cait Conley, a West Point graduate from Orange County who is former director of counterterrorism for the National Security Council;

Beth Davidson, a Rockland County legislator;

Effie Phillips-Staley, a Tarrytown trustee who is a nonprofit executive;

Jessica Reinmann, who founded the nonprofit 914Cares in Westchester County;

Mike Sacks, a lawyer and former TV journalist from Westchester; and

John Sullivan, a former FBI intelligence analyst who lives in Rockland.