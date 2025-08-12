From Fair Street to Hartsook Lane

The state Department of Transportation said on Tuesday (Aug. 12) that the northbound lane of Route 9D between Fair Street in Philipstown and Hartsook Lane in the Town of Fishkill, just north of Breakneck Ridge, will be closed on Thursday from 4 a.m. to 9 p.m. for construction. One lane is already closed through the Breakneck Tunnel.