Fred Clarke is 25-year resident of Cold Spring

The Philipstown Democratic Committee has endorsed Fred Clarke, a lawyer in private practice who has lived in Cold Spring for 25 years, as its candidate for an open seat on the Philipstown Justice Court that will appear on the November ballot.

Before launching his own firm in Poughkeepsie eight years ago, Clarke was an attorney with the Putnam County Legal Aid Society. He previously worked in marketing and communications.

The seat is open following the resignation in June of Camille Linson, who moved out of the area. She also served as a justice in Cold Spring. Luke Hilpert was appointed to succeed her in both courts.