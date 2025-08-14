Competing in contest to be ‘favorite couple’
Two Cold Spring residents are competing to become “America’s favorite couple” in a fundraising competition that benefits the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and the conservation organization Oceana.
Dominique Rodriguez, a hairstylist at B Hair Studio in Beacon, and Tom Natoli, a mechanic in Walden, are engaged after meeting on Facebook in 2022. They are finalists in the contest, in which visitors can cast one vote free or donate $10 to $250 for up to 250 votes. The winning couple will receive $20,000 and a photo shoot that will appear in an advertisement in Variety magazine.
Voting in the quarterfinals ends at 10 p.m. on Aug. 21. See dub.sh/natolis.
The contest is organized by Colossal.org, which specializes in competitions such as Toddler of the Year, The Greatest Baker, Super Mom and Bar Boss to raise money for charities.
