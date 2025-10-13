Short documentary on bridge barriers earned nomination 

A short documentary by Marist University and The Current on a woman’s fight to have barriers installed on the Bear Mountain Bridge to prevent suicides failed to bring home a New York Emmy, but the awards ceremony on Saturday (Oct. 11) proved memorable for three student filmmakers.

emmys
Jeff Basinger, Facundo Martinez, Sofia Milojevic and Erin Holton at the 68th Annual New York Emmy Awards. (Photo provided)

A Mother’s Fight for Bridge Barriers, created for The Current by Marist students Erin Holton, Facundo Martinez and Sofia Milojevic, was nominated in July for a New York Emmy in a Societal Concerns — News category, along with entries from Newsday, News 12 and the eventual winner, PIX11. The awards were announced during a ceremony at the Marriott Marquis in New York City.

Earlier this year, the seven-minute documentary, which the students created for Jeff Basinger’s documentary production class at Marist, won first place for video journalism from the National Newspaper Association and first place for best video from the New York Press Association.

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