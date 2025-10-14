Victim suffered ‘life-threatening injuries’

Cold Spring firefighters rescued a hiker on Saturday (Oct. 11) who had fallen about 25 feet and had to be brought down a hill using a rope and basket because the weather prevented a helicopter from flying.

The accident occurred around 6:30 p.m. near the Cornish Trail, according to the Cold Spring Fire Co. Before first responders arrived, a park ranger administered first aid to the victim, who fell in an area that was difficult to access.

Because rain prevented a rescue helicopter from flying, Cold Spring firefighters used ropes and a stokes basket to carry the victim 50 feet down a 45-degree incline. The Philipstown Volunteer Ambulance Corps transported the victim to a hospital.

The Dutchess Junction Fire Department also responded to the scene, which was cleared at 9:02 p.m.

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Type: News

News: Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Articles attributed to "staff" are written by the editor or a senior editor. This is typically because they are brief items based on a single source, such as a press release, or there are multiple contributors, such as a collection of photos.

1 Comment
Luke Kolar-Goldberg

Wow, what a read. Thankful for our firefighters; they are the real superheroes. Praying for a full recovery.

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