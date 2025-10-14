Victim suffered ‘life-threatening injuries’

Cold Spring firefighters rescued a hiker on Saturday (Oct. 11) who had fallen about 25 feet and had to be brought down a hill using a rope and basket because the weather prevented a helicopter from flying.

The accident occurred around 6:30 p.m. near the Cornish Trail, according to the Cold Spring Fire Co. Before first responders arrived, a park ranger administered first aid to the victim, who fell in an area that was difficult to access.

Because rain prevented a rescue helicopter from flying, Cold Spring firefighters used ropes and a stokes basket to carry the victim 50 feet down a 45-degree incline. The Philipstown Volunteer Ambulance Corps transported the victim to a hospital.

The Dutchess Junction Fire Department also responded to the scene, which was cleared at 9:02 p.m.