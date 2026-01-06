January book club selections

Abe Lincoln/Civil War Book Club

THURS 8, 7 P.M.

The Great Abolitionist: Charles Sumner and the Fight for a More Perfect Union, by Stephen Puleo

Lincoln Depot Museum, Peekskill

Email [email protected].

Middle School Book Club

TUES 13, 2:30 P.M.

Legend, by Marie Lu

Butterfield Library, Cold Spring

Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.

Fantasy Book Club

TUES 13, 7 P.M.

Grave Empire, by Richard Swan

Stanza Books, Beacon

Register at stanzabooks.com/book-clubs.

Page to Screen Book Club

THURS 15, 2 P.M.

On Swift Horses, by Shannon Pufahl

Desmond-Fish Library, Garrison

Register at desmondfishlibrary.org/event.

Mystery Book Club

THURS 15, 6 P.M.

Murder in the Crooked House, by Soji Shimada

Split Rock Books, Cold Spring

See splitrockbooks.com/events/calendar.

In Comparison Book Club

THURS 15, 7 P.M.

The Picture of Dorian Gray, by Oscar Wilde

The God of Small Things, by Arundhati Roy

Stanza Books, Beacon

Register at stanzabooks.com/book-clubs.

Graphic Novel Book Club

TUES 20, 3:30 P.M.

Eight Billion Genies, by Charles Soule

Descender Vol. 1, by Jeff Lemire

Desmond-Fish Library, Garrison

Register at desmondfishlibrary.org/event.

Sci-Fi Book Club

TUES 20, 7 P.M.

The Mountain in the Sea, by Ray Nayler

Stanza Books, Beacon

Register at stanzabooks.com/book-clubs.

Wednesday Book Club

WED 21, 2 P.M.

The Giver of Stars, by Jojo Moyes

Howland Public Library, Beacon

Register at beaconlibrary.org/calendar.

Graphic Novel Book Club (Ages 7-11)

WED 21, 3:15 P.M.

Stepping Stones, by Lucy Knisley

Butterfield Library, Cold Spring

Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.

Winter Blues Book Club

THURS 22, 6 P.M.

The Serviceberry, by Robin Wall Kimmerer

Supplies for Creative Living, Cold Spring

See splitrockbooks.com/events/calendar.

Liquid Fables Book Club

THURS 22, 6 P.M.

The Correspondent, by Virginia Evans

Liquid Fables, Beacon

See instagram.com/liquidfablesbookclub.

Mystery Book Club

THURS 22, 7 P.M.

The Searcher, by Tana French

Stanza Books, Beacon

Register at stanzabooks.com/book-clubs.

Beacon Book Club

THURS 22, 7:15 P.M.

Tell Me a Story: My Life with Pat Conroy, by Cassandra King Conroy

Brothers Trattoria, Beacon

Register at meetup.com/beacon-bookclub.

Community Read

MON 26, 2 P.M.

Black AF History: The Un-Whitewashed Story of America (Chapters 1-4), by Michael Harriot Soule

Desmond-Fish Library, Garrison

Register at desmondfishlibrary.org/event.

Butterfield Book Club

MON 26, 7 P.M.

James, by Percival Everett

Butterfield Library, Cold Spring

Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.

Spanish/English Book Club

MON 26, 7 P.M.

In the Name of Salome, by Julia Alvarez

En el nombre de Salome, by Julia Alvarez

Stanza Books, Beacon

Register at stanzabooks.com/book-clubs.

Fiction Book Club

TUES 27, 6 P.M.

Death and the Penguin, by Andrey Kurkov

Split Rock Books, Cold Spring

See splitrockbooks.com/events/calendar.

Family Book Club

TUES 27, 6:30 P.M.

Catwings, by Ursula Le Guin

Howland Public Library, Beacon

Register at beaconlibrary.org/calendar.

Bizzz Book + Podcast Club

WED 28, 4 P.M.

Antifragile: Things That Gain from Disorder, by Nassim Nicholas Taleb

Beahive, Beacon

bit.ly/hivebookclub_1-26

Have you seen these stories? Young Talent Private Stock