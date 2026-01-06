January book club selections

Abe Lincoln/Civil War Book Club
THURS 8, 7 P.M.
The Great Abolitionist: Charles Sumner and the Fight for a More Perfect Union, by Stephen Puleo
Lincoln Depot Museum, Peekskill
Email [email protected].

Middle School Book Club
TUES 13, 2:30 P.M.
Legend, by Marie Lu
Butterfield Library, Cold Spring
Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.

Fantasy Book Club
TUES 13, 7 P.M.
Grave Empire, by Richard Swan
Stanza Books, Beacon
Register at stanzabooks.com/book-clubs.

Page to Screen Book Club
THURS 15, 2 P.M.
On Swift Horses, by Shannon Pufahl
Desmond-Fish Library, Garrison
Register at desmondfishlibrary.org/event.

Mystery Book Club
THURS 15, 6 P.M.
Murder in the Crooked House, by Soji Shimada
Split Rock Books, Cold Spring
See splitrockbooks.com/events/calendar.

In Comparison Book Club
THURS 15, 7 P.M.
The Picture of Dorian Gray, by Oscar Wilde
The God of Small Things, by Arundhati Roy
Stanza Books, Beacon
Register at stanzabooks.com/book-clubs.

Graphic Novel Book Club
TUES 20, 3:30 P.M.
Eight Billion Genies, by Charles Soule
Descender Vol. 1, by Jeff Lemire
Desmond-Fish Library, Garrison
Register at desmondfishlibrary.org/event.

Sci-Fi Book Club
TUES 20, 7 P.M.
The Mountain in the Sea, by Ray Nayler
Stanza Books, Beacon
Register at stanzabooks.com/book-clubs.

Wednesday Book Club
WED 21, 2 P.M.
The Giver of Stars, by Jojo Moyes
Howland Public Library, Beacon
Register at beaconlibrary.org/calendar.

Graphic Novel Book Club (Ages 7-11)
WED 21, 3:15 P.M.
Stepping Stones, by Lucy Knisley
Butterfield Library, Cold Spring
Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.

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Young Talent

Winter Blues Book Club
THURS 22, 6 P.M.
The Serviceberry, by Robin Wall Kimmerer
Supplies for Creative Living, Cold Spring
See splitrockbooks.com/events/calendar.

Liquid Fables Book Club
THURS 22, 6 P.M.
The Correspondent, by Virginia Evans
Liquid Fables, Beacon
See instagram.com/liquidfablesbookclub.

Mystery Book Club
THURS 22, 7 P.M.
The Searcher, by Tana French
Stanza Books, Beacon
Register at stanzabooks.com/book-clubs.

Beacon Book Club
THURS 22, 7:15 P.M.
Tell Me a Story: My Life with Pat Conroy, by Cassandra King Conroy
Brothers Trattoria, Beacon
Register at meetup.com/beacon-bookclub.

Community Read
MON 26, 2 P.M.
Black AF History: The Un-Whitewashed Story of America (Chapters 1-4), by Michael Harriot Soule
Desmond-Fish Library, Garrison
Register at desmondfishlibrary.org/event.

Butterfield Book Club
MON 26, 7 P.M.
James, by Percival Everett
Butterfield Library, Cold Spring
Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.

Spanish/English Book Club
MON 26, 7 P.M.
In the Name of Salome, by Julia Alvarez
En el nombre de Salome, by Julia Alvarez
Stanza Books, Beacon
Register at stanzabooks.com/book-clubs.

Fiction Book Club
TUES 27, 6 P.M.
Death and the Penguin, by Andrey Kurkov
Split Rock Books, Cold Spring
See splitrockbooks.com/events/calendar.

Family Book Club
TUES 27, 6:30 P.M.
Catwings, by Ursula Le Guin
Howland Public Library, Beacon
Register at beaconlibrary.org/calendar.

Bizzz Book + Podcast Club
WED 28, 4 P.M.
Antifragile: Things That Gain from Disorder, by Nassim Nicholas Taleb
Beahive, Beacon
bit.ly/hivebookclub_1-26

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1 Comment
Anita Prentice

Black AF History is a great read. Highly recommend.

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