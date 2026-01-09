Julie Seltzer, who lives in Beacon, is a soferet, or Hebrew scribe.

Your work with the Torah. Why is it important in the Jewish faith?

It’s the five books of Moses in the Hebrew Bible. Part of a synagogue service is the ritual of reading the entire Torah out loud, communally, once a year. We’ve maintained the tradition of writing the Torah by hand in a certain way with specific materials, rather than printing or any mechanical method. It is the smallest section of the Jewish Bible, thankfully, because as it is, it takes a year and a half to write. No illumination is permitted, and there are no vowels or punctuation marks. It’s just one long stream of words — 304,805 words, to be exact. People trained to write these scrolls are called scribes.

How is a Torah made?

It’s parchment, or animal skin. The skin comes from a kosher species, usually a herbivorous mammal. Today, that typically means cow. The ink must be black and cannot contain any non-kosher ingredients. For example, it can’t be squid ink because squids aren’t kosher. You can’t kill an animal to use its skin for sacred writings; it must already be dead. It can die of a natural cause or be roadkill, but most often it’s been slaughtered for food. I write with a turkey feather quill. I cut them myself. The pages are sewn together with animal sinew. The scrolls vary in size. A typical one will weigh between 15 and 20 pounds because the first and last pages are sewn onto wooden staves. Then it’s rolled up. If you use small lettering, you can make a smaller scroll.

How did you become a soferet?

When I was 18, I lived in Israel on a kibbutz. I went back and forth but spent a total of about eight years there. Modern Hebrew gives you good access to biblical Hebrew. I studied at a yeshiva, then I taught at a Jewish day school. I don’t consider myself very artistic, and the work did not come naturally, although I do think it’s quite beautiful. I was never drawn to calligraphy. I came to this out of interest in the Torah, the ritual performance around the Torah and Jewish community and history and its chain of transmission.

One day, I thought, “I would really like to learn how to write the letters the way that they’re written in the Torah.” I thought it would be fun to learn how to write Hebrew nicely like that, because I love the language. That’s my entry point. In 2007, I looked online but there was barely any information, so I just started practicing on my own. When I looked for a teacher, I discovered there were barely any women doing this. I learned from individual scribes, apprentice-style. I didn’t intend for my hobby to become a professional endeavor, but it did.

What other interests do you have?

I studied theater arts at Brown and am pursuing a master’s degree in teaching Hebrew from Middlebury College. I do presentations around the country and draw from my theater skills. I’ll be a scholar-in-residence at a synagogue or, sometimes, in a secular environment, such as a university. I also train other scribes. This year, I’m running an eight-month program with six students over Zoom. I do storytelling, too, and did that just last week in Beacon. I have lived in Beacon for 10 years, with my dog, and am a member of the Beacon Hebrew Alliance.

What do you like most about being a scribe?

I love doing analog work in a digital world. It feels countercultural to take so much time producing something that could easily be produced quickly by a machine. To put that care in — that’s my favorite part.