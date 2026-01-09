Gouldman voted Legislature deputy

Dan Birmingham defeated Bill Gouldman on Wednesday (Jan. 7) to become the chair of the Putnam Legislature, whose first meeting of 2026 included two new members.

Birmingham, whose district includes Croton Falls, Mahopac and the Village of Brewster, won the chair’s seat by a 5-4 vote, with support from Nancy Montgomery, who represents Philipstown and part of Putnam Valley, Toni Addonizio, Thomas Regan Jr. and last year’s chair, Amy Sayegh. Birmingham also voted for himself.

Gouldman, who represents most of Putnam Valley, defeated Regan and Montgomery for deputy chair, with six votes. Regan received four votes and Montgomery, who nominated herself, received three votes, from herself, Gouldman and Sayegh.

Wednesday’s meeting was the first for two Republican legislators: Regan, who in November won the District 6 seat (Southeast) formerly held by Paul Jonke; and Jake D’Angelo, who won the District 5 seat (Lake Carmel, Carmel) after defeating the incumbent Republican, Greg Elner, in a primary.