Gouldman voted Legislature deputy

Dan Birmingham defeated Bill Gouldman on Wednesday (Jan. 7) to become the chair of the Putnam Legislature, whose first meeting of 2026 included two new members.

Birmingham, whose district includes Croton Falls, Mahopac and the Village of Brewster, won the chair’s seat by a 5-4 vote, with support from Nancy Montgomery, who represents Philipstown and part of Putnam Valley, Toni Addonizio, Thomas Regan Jr. and last year’s chair, Amy Sayegh. Birmingham also voted for himself.

Gouldman, who represents most of Putnam Valley, defeated Regan and Montgomery for deputy chair, with six votes. Regan received four votes and Montgomery, who nominated herself, received three votes, from herself, Gouldman and Sayegh.

putnam county legislature
The Putnam County Legislature (Photo provided)

Wednesday’s meeting was the first for two Republican legislators: Regan, who in November won the District 6 seat (Southeast) formerly held by Paul Jonke; and Jake D’Angelo, who won the District 5 seat (Lake Carmel, Carmel) after defeating the incumbent Republican, Greg Elner, in a primary.

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Type: News

News: Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Leonard Sparks has been reporting for The Current since 2020. The Peekskill resident holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Morgan State University and a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Maryland and previously covered Sullivan County and Newburgh for The Times Herald-Record in Middletown. He can be reached at [email protected].

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