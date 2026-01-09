Shortage of funds and staff as federal deadlines loom

In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, Newburgh and Poughkeepsie flexed their industrial muscle by installing state-of-the-art water systems.

Unfortunately, state-of-the-art was lead, notes state Assembly Member Jonathan Jacobson, whose district includes both cities, as well as Beacon. “There’s no such thing as a safe level of lead in the water,” he said. Water contaminated with lead usually looks, smells and tastes the same, and the negative health effects of lead poisoning can take years to become apparent.

According to an analysis by the New York League of Conservation Voters Education Fund of newly available data, many lead pipes may still be in use. In Poughkeepsie, 82 percent of the pipes that connect mains to individual buildings are lead, the highest rate in the state. Beacon is in better shape, with only two service lines confirmed as lead, and only 13 in Putnam County. But the status of 45 percent of Beacon’s lines, and 41 percent of Putnam’s, is unknown.

The data was released because of a federal law passed during the Biden administration that required municipalities to submit water-line inventories to the Environmental Protection Agency by October 2024. By October 2027, municipalities must confirm which lines are lead. By 2037, according to the law, every lead line in the country must be replaced. The EPA estimates there are about 500,000 lead service lines in New York state.

Jacobson notes that, to meet the 2037 deadline, 41,000 pipes will need to be replaced, on average, each year, at an estimated cost of $7,000 to $12,000 each. While state and federal funding is available, it doesn’t seem to be reaching the communities that need it most. “The state has to take this seriously,” said Jacobson.

Mapping the problem

Lead has a lot going for it. It’s flexible and durable, making it an ideal candidate for service lines that must wind their way from street mains to homes.

But in the mid-20th century, scientists began to sound alarms about lead, linking neighborhoods with high levels in the water to ills ranging from higher dropout and violent crime rates to developmental disorders and birth defects. Municipalities began adding chemicals to water to keep lead from leaching into the supply. But getting the mix right requires monitoring, as Flint, Michigan, found to its peril when in 2014 it switched its drinking water source from Lake Huron to the Flint River.

The river water was more acidic, but the city didn’t adjust. That error, along with many other failures, led to 100,000 Flint residents being exposed to water with lead levels several times higher than the federal limits. A national outcry over the crisis prompted the federal legislation to remove all lead service lines. In 2021, Congress included five years of funding in its Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Josh Klainberg of the New York League of Conservation Voters notes that, while other environmental regulations have come under fire from the Trump administration, the lead rules have so far proved the exception. “This is a very popular program,” he said. “The money is going out to red states and blue states.”

While every state must inventory lead lines, the federal law doesn’t require them to share the information with the public. New York passed its own disclosure law, but says it will take several years to turn the data into an interactive map.

The NYLCV decided to make its own. “We figured we could do better,” said Klainberg. “This is letting folks know what’s going on — not just within their household, because they should get notification of that from their local water system — but within the community.” (You can browse the map at dub.sh/lead-lines.)

Beacon had a similar idea. Its lead-line map can be found at bit.ly/BeaconLead, although Ed Balicki, the superintendent of water and sewer, said it’s due for an update. The city has data to add because of an unlikely ally: the pandemic.

The funding pipeline

Beacon had planned to update residential and business water meters in 2020, but because of COVID that was delayed. The next year, when the EPA released updated regulations for lead and copper pipes, the city realized the vendor installing the meters could note the composition of service pipes where they entered buildings.

The city also kept extensive records when it replaced the mains beneath Main Street in the 1970s, Balicki said, and institutional memory helped. “We have people who have been working here for almost 30 years,” he said.

Less clear is what happens if someone finds a lead service line, and who will pay to replace it. “That’s still up in the air,” Balicki said. “We need to look at the city code and the law.”

Klainberg said that the state needs to step in. “The person who moved into a home with lead pipes didn’t ask for them,” he said. “To have a surprise bill for $10,000 or more would be shocking and unaffordable to a lot of people. We want to make sure this is done in an equitable manner.”

The NYLCV believes the state should create a centralized replacement program that would tackle one neighborhood at a time, to avoid streets being dug up more than once, and for economies of scale. The group is also calling for the work to be done with union labor and to use the projects to train apprentices.

The state should be covering all costs, Klainberg and Jacobson each said, although getting the money to communities has been difficult. “It ends up as a version of The Hunger Games for each municipality, because they’re all competing with each other,” Jacobson said. “Some are more equipped to apply for the grants, and it’s expensive because you have to have engineers and so forth.”

This past November, New York State awarded $66 million in grants to replace lead service lines, including $14 million for Poughkeepsie. But only seven other cities received money.

Getting it done

Even with money in hand, municipalities must find people who can do the work. In Beacon, Balicki noted that many municipalities don’t have the staff to create an inventory from scratch or develop a replacement plan.

At a November hearing of the Assembly’s Oversight, Analysis and Investigation Committee, which Jacobson chairs, he pointed out that the Department of Health has only one full-time employee working on the EPA’s lead and cooper regulations. He also noted that one fund set aside to pay for lead service line replacements has had no applicants. Kristine Wheeler of the DOH said that staff members have held webinars, but “it’s not clear to us why there has been limited applications.”

Jacobson said he’ll introduce legislation as early as next week to make the funding process easier and get more money allocated in the state budget. Klainberg said that New York needs to budget another $4.3 billion over 10 years.

The Oversight Committee is also preparing recommendations. “This will be an ongoing battle,” Jacobson said.