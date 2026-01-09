Beacon council to stop weekly schedule

For the first time in more than 30 years, the Beacon City Council in 2026 will meet twice a month instead of weekly, beginning this month.

For decades, the council held two workshops and two voting meetings each month. It will now meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall on the first and third Mondays of the month. The meetings are broadcast via Zoom and YouTube.

Holidays force shifts from time to time. The second meeting this month will be held Jan. 20 because of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and the second meeting in February will be on Feb. 17 because of Presidents Day.

The council has met most Mondays (except the fourth week in months with five Mondays) since 1992, the year before Mayor Lee Kyriacou began his first of nine terms as a council member. In 2024, it began meeting twice monthly in July and August, and last year added June.

“In a way, [the summer schedule] was a pilot to see if it adversely affected our ability to progress needed council business,” said City Administrator Chris White, who crafts the agendas with the city attorneys, Kyriacou and Deputy City Administrator Ben Swanson.

There were no significant negative impacts, White said, but perhaps some positives. The council will begin each meeting with a workshop, at which votes are not taken. He said that the change will allow city staff to eliminate some repetition when briefing the council on agenda items.

The flow from the introduction of an issue to discussion to voting also might be easier for the public to track, he said. And the shift allows community and/or council members flexibility to attend meetings of the Beacon school board, held on the second and fourth Mondays, or the Dutchess County Legislature, on the second Monday.

“This could actually help with public engagement in some ways,” Council Member Amber Grant said on Monday (Jan. 5). “Not having to keep track of four meetings a month could be helpful. It would be really great if people were tuning in to more of the workshop discussion,” and not just when votes are taken.

Kyriacou noted that council members would likely work the same number of hours. “I don’t know why we do it the way we do it, since we’re the only community that does that,” he said.

In Philipstown, the Town Board meets monthly. The Cold Spring Village Board meets four times per month, with three of them considered workshops. The Putnam County Legislature meets monthly.

The Beacon council agreed on Monday to make one change for its combined meetings: Public comment will be held at 7 p.m., after the call to order, roll call and Pledge of Allegiance. If a community segment (such as a presentation) or a public hearing is on the agenda, it would come next. The workshop would follow, then the voting meeting, which always concludes with a second opportunity for public comment.

There is a benefit to a predictable schedule of public comment every first and third Monday at 7 p.m., Council Member Paloma Wake said. Rather than “happening after a workshop that will go on for an indeterminate amount of time,” it’s important, she said, to “make sure that the public has clear access to make their opinions known.”

The council will schedule additional meetings as needed. In most cases, state law requires 72 hours’ notice before a public meeting. In an emergency, notice is required “to the extent reasonably practicable,” said City Attorney Christian Gates.

However, Sergei Krasikov, the newly elected Ward 3 representative, wondered Monday whether combined meetings would compel the council to make hasty decisions. “Are we trying to find efficiencies? Are we embracing four-hour meetings? Are we embracing speeding through certain items?” he asked.

“I would hazard a guess that probably by about April we’ll have a discussion on ‘How are we doing?’ ” Kyriacou said.

In other business on Monday, the council reappointed Kevin Byrne, John Gunn David Jensen and James Vermeulen to the Planning Board. Gunn, who has been on the board since 2004, will again serve as chair.

Council members also authorized White to sign an agreement allowing Things You Love Events to continue holding its flea market on Sundays from April to November in the Henry Street parking lot, behind Sun River Health. The five-year agreement charges the flea market, organized by Beacon resident Emma Dewing, $250 for each day it operates. The agreement can be renewed for five more years; if so, the fee will increase to $280.