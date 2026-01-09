Indie band, with Beacon drummer, releases new album

In 1993, a doctor told Dan Fisherman that the focal dystonia in his left arm and hand would destroy his ability to play drums.

Despite the diagnosis, he’s adapted his drum kit and the way he grips the stick to provide tom tom-oriented beats for indie-rock darlings The Mommyheads, who acquired enough of a following in the 1990s to sign with Geffen Records and release an eponymous album before temporarily disbanding.

“That disc is meh; for most indie rock bands, the best album is the one that gets you signed [in this case, Bingham’s Hole, from 1995],” says Fisherman, a philosopher who hosts local Socrates Cafe discussion groups. After the 1998 breakup, he went into teaching and moved to Beacon in 2002. “You could buy a house for $50,000.”

The band formed in 1987 in New York City; when its founding drummer, whom Fisherman had replaced, died in 2007, the group reunited for a tribute show, then began releasing albums, old and new, in earnest. Its latest, No Quietus (“No death” in Latin), came out in October and reached No. 38 on the independent college and community radio station chart.

The band also packed 150 fans into The Grand, a new venue in Croton-on-Hudson, where it plans to return in April.

Pull up Mommyheads.com and one navigation tab reads “Sweden.” The Geffen release got traction there, as well as in Japan, where the band planned to play six gigs this year. But “it’s not going to happen,” Fisherman says. “Maybe we’ll do an I-95 tour — Boston to D.C. — and end up at The Grand.”

Many Mommyheads tunes contain an X-factor, some off-kilter riff, modulation, chord progression or blend of instruments that still manages to underpin hummable melodies. Bandleader Adam Elk has something heavy to say, and he developed a distinctive musical vehicle to convey the message.

Due to the band’s contemplative content and quirky stage presence, the audience at The Grand listened more than it boogied. “We’re not rock stars,” says Fisherman. “We’re awkward nerds, but we can put the songs over live.”

Fisherman goes with the flow to complement the in-song, herky-jerky shifts. In a video from 1994, he held a tambourine in his left hand instead of a drumstick to compensate for his medical condition.

At The Grand, he set up two mounted tom-toms close to his left hand and, he says, “my foot is very busy on the hi-hats,” which are cymbals that clasp with a pedal.

Although Fisherman is not the group’s original drummer, he’s been there from the start because he once booked acts at CBGB, the New York City club. Elk kept pestering him for stage time for his new band.

“He was a pain in the ass,” Fisherman recalls. “So we said, ‘OK, you get a night. What do we call you?’ Adam kept waffling. Hilly [Kristal, the club owner] said, ‘No name, no play,’ so Adam blurted out ‘Mommyheads!’ ”

The video for the title track of the latest album, the antithesis of a chart-topping hit, shows the faces of clocks almost 20 times as a reminder of mortality. In one line, Elk sings, “The earth will swallow you whole.”

“The joke,” says Fisherman, “was that anyone who opened for us — Cake, Train, Jon Spencer Blues Explosion — went on to make it.”

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