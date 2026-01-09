Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected]).

For a full listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

COMMUNITY

SAT 10

Mental Health First Aid

BEACON

9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Beacon Rec Center

23 W. Center St. | dub.sh/mh-first-aid

This Nuvance Health course teaches skills to help someone deal with a problem or crisis. Register by WED 7. Free

SAT 10

Winter Coat Giveaway

BEACON

9:30 – 11:30 a.m. St. Andrew & St. Luke

15 South Ave. | iambeacon.org

Children and teens are invited to take home warm clothing during this event hosted by I Am Beacon and the Beacon High School student council.

THURS 15

Community Fridge Ribbon-Cutting

BEACON

10 a.m. Howland Library

313 Main St. | fareground.org

The new refrigerator, sponsored by the Friends of the Howland Public Library, will be stocked with free food for those in need. Donations will also be accepted. It will be available when the library is open.



FRI 16

The Spelling ‘Bea’

BEACON

7 p.m. Beahive | 6 Eliza St.

845-418-3731 | dub.sh/beahive-events

Gabe Henry and Eli Walker will host this adult spelling competition. Watch or participate. Cost: $10 ($5 members)

SAT 17

Team Puzzle Challenge

COLD SPRING

1 – 3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Teams with up to five people can compete (ages 11 and older). Solo signups will be matched with a team.

SUN 18

The Unseen Wars

BEACON

4 p.m. Savage Wonder

139 Main St. | savagewonder.org

Hannah Brooks will moderate this program on life with mental illness with psychiatrist Galen Ballentine, poet Nina Robins and filmmaker Nira Burstein. Burstein’s short film, Dear Shop Girl, will be screened. Cost: $12.50

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 10

Infant CPR

GARRISON

11 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Mack Godbee, an emergency medical technician, will teach lifesaving skills during this two-hour class. Register online.

TUES 13

Boy, Was I Mad!

COLD SPRING

3:15 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

This story time will focus on books featuring angry kids. Children will make double-sided masks and discuss skills to express complicated feelings.

TUES 13

Getting Started with the College Process

GARRISON

7 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Mollie Reznick, founder of The College Connection, will lead families in a discussion about how to begin the admissions process in the first session of a three-part series.

THURS 15

Pulsera de Imperdibles/ Safety Pin Bracelet

BEACON

6 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Practice your bilingual skills in this crafting workshop. Register online.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 10

In the Bar of a Tokyo Hotel

BEACON

6 – 8:30 p.m. Savage Wonder

139 Main St. | savagewonder.org

The performance of this Tennessee Williams play includes a live bar and immersive theater. Also SAT 17. Cost: $55 (includes food and drinks)

SAT 10

The Artichoke

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org

This month’s event will feature storytellers Natalie Allen, Ophira Eisenberg, Gastor Almonte, David Drake, Maggie Crane and Mark Pagan. Cost: $25

SUN 18

Michael Blaustein

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. Bardavon

35 Market St. | bardavon.org

The stand-up comedian will perform as part of his Taste Me Tour. Cost: $35 to $65

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 10

Popular Flowers in Chinese Culture

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Philipstown Garden Club member Sue Meng Meyer will discuss the significance of various flowers.



SUN 11

Step Your Story Up

GARRISON

1 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

David Meltzer will lead this writing workshop. Submit up to 10 pages of lyrics, essays, stories, plays or other content. Register online.

MON 12

Nobody Wants Your Sh*t

COLD SPRING

6:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Join a discussion about Messie Condo’s latest book, which examines “the art of decluttering before you die.”

THURS 15

Desk-Proof Your Body

BEACON

6 p.m. Beahive | 6 Eliza St.

845-418-3731 | dub.sh/beahive-events

Learn movements and stretches to keep your body limber. Register online.

SAT 17

A Young Writers Workshop

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Actress and author Ally Sheedy, who wrote and published a book at age 12, will be interviewed by screenwriter Emily Lansbury and lead a writing exercise for children and teens ages 8 to 13. Register online. Free

VISUAL ARTS

SAT 10

Bannerman Island and the Mighty Hudson River

BEACON

1 – 3 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org

This exhibit will include painting, photography and mixed-media art by 40 artists who focus on the Hudson Valley and Bannerman. Through April 12.



SAT 10

Member Show

GARRISON

5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing

845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org

Browse paintings, sculptures and ceramics by local artists at this annual exhibit. Through Jan. 25.

SAT 10

Crazy

BEACON

5:30 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery

506 Main St. | 845-440-7584

baugallery.org

Jaime Ransome curated this group show of 55 works by 31 female-identifying and non-binary artists. According to the gallery, it “confronts the centuries-old stereotype that expressive, opinionated, intelligent women are ‘crazy.’” Through Feb. 8. Ransome will discuss the show at 5:30 p.m.



SAT 10

The Last Round-Up

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. Buster Levi Gallery

121 Main St. | busterlevigallery.com

Grey Zeien’s paintings and ceramics bring together abstraction and an improvised way of handling paint. Through Jan. 31.





NATURE & OUTDOORS

SUN 11

Winter Birding

COLD SPRING

2 p.m. St. Mary’s Church | 1 Chestnut St.

putnamhighlandsaudubon.org

Anne Swaim, director of the Saw Mill River Audubon, will talk about identifying birds commonly seen in winter by sight and sound. She will also explain how birds handle winter conditions. Hosted by the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society.

THURS 15

Why We Need Oaks and How to Save Them

MILLBROOK

7 p.m. Cary Institute

2801 Sharon Turnpike

caryinstitute.org

Ecologist Douglas Tallamy, author of The Nature of Oaks: The Rich Ecology of Our Most Essential Native Trees, will discuss the impact of this keystone tree. Join in person or watch online.

SAT 17

Bird Walk

BEACON

7 a.m. Long Dock Park

putnamhighlandsaudubon.org

Guides from the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society will lead this hike to look for eagles, waterfowl, falcons and other birds. Cost: $10

MUSIC

SAT 10

Black Coffee Blues Band

BEACON

7 p.m. Dennings Point Distillery

10 N. Chestnut St.

denningspointdistillery.com

Dimitri Archip and his band will perform. Free

SAT 10

Sharkey & The Sparks

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Sharkey McEwen and his son, Ben, and other musicians cover songs from the 1960s and 1970s. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SUN 11

Here Comes the Sun

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The tribute band plays the music of the Beatles. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

FRI 16

Key of Q

BEACON

7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org

The LGBTQ+ and allies a capella chorus will perform a winter concert, It’s About Time, to celebrate its 10th anniversary. Cost: $15 ($20 door)

FRI 16

StrangeMagicNY

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Electric Light Orchestra tribute band plays the hits. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SAT 17

Beacon Rising

HOPEWELL JUNCTION

4:30 p.m. John Jay High School

2012 Route 52 | givebutter.com/BkxEac

The choir’s winter concert will focus on works by women, LGBTQ and BIPOC composers. Bring food donations for Fareground. Cost: $25 to $40 ($15 children, seniors)

SAT 17

Old Blind Dogs

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Formed in Aberdeen in the 1990s, the band plays traditional Scottish folk music. Cost: $35 ($40 door)





SUN 18

Jay Strauss and The Floating Seeds

BEACON

6 p.m. Savage Wonder

139 Main St. | savagewonder.org

The songwriter and guitarist will play music from his album, Based on a True Story. Free

CIVIC

MON 12

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road | 845-838-6900

beaconk12.org

WED 14

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov