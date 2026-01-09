Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected]).
For a full listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
COMMUNITY
SAT 10
Mental Health First Aid
BEACON
9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Beacon Rec Center
23 W. Center St. | dub.sh/mh-first-aid
This Nuvance Health course teaches skills to help someone deal with a problem or crisis. Register by WED 7. Free
SAT 10
Winter Coat Giveaway
BEACON
9:30 – 11:30 a.m. St. Andrew & St. Luke
15 South Ave. | iambeacon.org
Children and teens are invited to take home warm clothing during this event hosted by I Am Beacon and the Beacon High School student council.
THURS 15
Community Fridge Ribbon-Cutting
BEACON
10 a.m. Howland Library
313 Main St. | fareground.org
The new refrigerator, sponsored by the Friends of the Howland Public Library, will be stocked with free food for those in need. Donations will also be accepted. It will be available when the library is open.
FRI 16
The Spelling ‘Bea’
BEACON
7 p.m. Beahive | 6 Eliza St.
845-418-3731 | dub.sh/beahive-events
Gabe Henry and Eli Walker will host this adult spelling competition. Watch or participate. Cost: $10 ($5 members)
SAT 17
Team Puzzle Challenge
COLD SPRING
1 – 3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Teams with up to five people can compete (ages 11 and older). Solo signups will be matched with a team.
SUN 18
The Unseen Wars
BEACON
4 p.m. Savage Wonder
139 Main St. | savagewonder.org
Hannah Brooks will moderate this program on life with mental illness with psychiatrist Galen Ballentine, poet Nina Robins and filmmaker Nira Burstein. Burstein’s short film, Dear Shop Girl, will be screened. Cost: $12.50
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 10
Infant CPR
GARRISON
11 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Mack Godbee, an emergency medical technician, will teach lifesaving skills during this two-hour class. Register online.
TUES 13
Boy, Was I Mad!
COLD SPRING
3:15 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
This story time will focus on books featuring angry kids. Children will make double-sided masks and discuss skills to express complicated feelings.
TUES 13
Getting Started with the College Process
GARRISON
7 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Mollie Reznick, founder of The College Connection, will lead families in a discussion about how to begin the admissions process in the first session of a three-part series.
THURS 15
Pulsera de Imperdibles/ Safety Pin Bracelet
BEACON
6 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Practice your bilingual skills in this crafting workshop. Register online.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 10
In the Bar of a Tokyo Hotel
BEACON
6 – 8:30 p.m. Savage Wonder
139 Main St. | savagewonder.org
The performance of this Tennessee Williams play includes a live bar and immersive theater. Also SAT 17. Cost: $55 (includes food and drinks)
SAT 10
The Artichoke
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org
This month’s event will feature storytellers Natalie Allen, Ophira Eisenberg, Gastor Almonte, David Drake, Maggie Crane and Mark Pagan. Cost: $25
SUN 18
Michael Blaustein
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. Bardavon
35 Market St. | bardavon.org
The stand-up comedian will perform as part of his Taste Me Tour. Cost: $35 to $65
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 10
Popular Flowers in Chinese Culture
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Philipstown Garden Club member Sue Meng Meyer will discuss the significance of various flowers.
SUN 11
Step Your Story Up
GARRISON
1 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
David Meltzer will lead this writing workshop. Submit up to 10 pages of lyrics, essays, stories, plays or other content. Register online.
MON 12
Nobody Wants Your Sh*t
COLD SPRING
6:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Join a discussion about Messie Condo’s latest book, which examines “the art of decluttering before you die.”
THURS 15
Desk-Proof Your Body
BEACON
6 p.m. Beahive | 6 Eliza St.
845-418-3731 | dub.sh/beahive-events
Learn movements and stretches to keep your body limber. Register online.
SAT 17
A Young Writers Workshop
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Actress and author Ally Sheedy, who wrote and published a book at age 12, will be interviewed by screenwriter Emily Lansbury and lead a writing exercise for children and teens ages 8 to 13. Register online. Free
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 10
Bannerman Island and the Mighty Hudson River
BEACON
1 – 3 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org
This exhibit will include painting, photography and mixed-media art by 40 artists who focus on the Hudson Valley and Bannerman. Through April 12.
SAT 10
Member Show
GARRISON
5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing
845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org
Browse paintings, sculptures and ceramics by local artists at this annual exhibit. Through Jan. 25.
SAT 10
Crazy
BEACON
5:30 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery
506 Main St. | 845-440-7584
baugallery.org
Jaime Ransome curated this group show of 55 works by 31 female-identifying and non-binary artists. According to the gallery, it “confronts the centuries-old stereotype that expressive, opinionated, intelligent women are ‘crazy.’” Through Feb. 8. Ransome will discuss the show at 5:30 p.m.
SAT 10
The Last Round-Up
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. Buster Levi Gallery
121 Main St. | busterlevigallery.com
Grey Zeien’s paintings and ceramics bring together abstraction and an improvised way of handling paint. Through Jan. 31.
NATURE & OUTDOORS
SUN 11
Winter Birding
COLD SPRING
2 p.m. St. Mary’s Church | 1 Chestnut St.
putnamhighlandsaudubon.org
Anne Swaim, director of the Saw Mill River Audubon, will talk about identifying birds commonly seen in winter by sight and sound. She will also explain how birds handle winter conditions. Hosted by the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society.
THURS 15
Why We Need Oaks and How to Save Them
MILLBROOK
7 p.m. Cary Institute
2801 Sharon Turnpike
caryinstitute.org
Ecologist Douglas Tallamy, author of The Nature of Oaks: The Rich Ecology of Our Most Essential Native Trees, will discuss the impact of this keystone tree. Join in person or watch online.
SAT 17
Bird Walk
BEACON
7 a.m. Long Dock Park
putnamhighlandsaudubon.org
Guides from the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society will lead this hike to look for eagles, waterfowl, falcons and other birds. Cost: $10
MUSIC
SAT 10
Black Coffee Blues Band
BEACON
7 p.m. Dennings Point Distillery
10 N. Chestnut St.
denningspointdistillery.com
Dimitri Archip and his band will perform. Free
SAT 10
Sharkey & The Sparks
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Sharkey McEwen and his son, Ben, and other musicians cover songs from the 1960s and 1970s. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SUN 11
Here Comes the Sun
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The tribute band plays the music of the Beatles. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
FRI 16
Key of Q
BEACON
7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org
The LGBTQ+ and allies a capella chorus will perform a winter concert, It’s About Time, to celebrate its 10th anniversary. Cost: $15 ($20 door)
FRI 16
StrangeMagicNY
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Electric Light Orchestra tribute band plays the hits. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SAT 17
Beacon Rising
HOPEWELL JUNCTION
4:30 p.m. John Jay High School
2012 Route 52 | givebutter.com/BkxEac
The choir’s winter concert will focus on works by women, LGBTQ and BIPOC composers. Bring food donations for Fareground. Cost: $25 to $40 ($15 children, seniors)
SAT 17
Old Blind Dogs
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Formed in Aberdeen in the 1990s, the band plays traditional Scottish folk music. Cost: $35 ($40 door)
SUN 18
Jay Strauss and The Floating Seeds
BEACON
6 p.m. Savage Wonder
139 Main St. | savagewonder.org
The songwriter and guitarist will play music from his album, Based on a True Story. Free
CIVIC
MON 12
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road | 845-838-6900
beaconk12.org
WED 14
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
Behind The Story
Type: News
News: Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.