Twice a month, they gather to practice the craft

As eight people sat around a table in the Howland Public Library’s performance and exhibition room, the only sounds were scratching pencils and clacking keyboards.

Twice a month, the group Write Today Beacon meets in a low-pressure environment to turn what is typically a solitary pursuit into a social experience. Co-founder and den mother Lily Friedrich sets a 20-minute timer, and the room goes semi-silent. Then, the floor is open for chit-chat or sharing what folks are working on. No one speaks for long.

After April Polydorou arrived halfway through the meeting, her outsized personality dominated a break from the action as talk turned to the importance of being organized, questions about Christian theology and the Hudson Valley’s hardcore punk scene.

“I never know what to expect,” says Friedrich, 28, who lives in Beacon.

Polydorou, who is a friend of Opal, the group’s other founder, carries a notebook filled with “love letters, random musings, that kind of thing,” she says.

One participant said the club forces him to write, just as people buy gym memberships to push themselves to work out.

Elsewhere in the room, Kit Moore, a reporter at Mid Hudson Times, tweaked a video game script; Dante Nastasi polished a play before heading off to boxing class; and Steven Higashide, author of Better Buses, Better Cities, worked on an article about third-country deportations, a topic that affects him directly.

His family was living in Peru during the Japanese attack in 1941 on Pearl Harbor, and many Latin American nations responded by sending about 2,000 citizens and immigrants of Japanese ancestry to internment camps in the U.S. This fact surprised everyone in the room.

Opal says she writes “poetry, song lyrics, long fiction about vampires, cyberpunk and weird Christian eschatology.” A bloke named Mark joked about penning a roman a clef about Beacon and its characters.

Friedrich and Opal met a few years ago under more formal literary circumstances at Come Write In, hosted by Gabrielle Esposito, the Howland’s adult program director at the time.

After Esposito left for another job, the focus shifted from a structured workshop. The motley crew bounced from Bank Square Coffeehouse to Trax Coffee and ended up back at the library.

Friedrich, who writes romantic horror novels, says she tried meeting people in running groups but found it hard to hold a conversation on the move. “You’d be surprised how many people can talk as if they’re sipping tea while moving pretty fast,” she says.

She shared a tidbit about looking for an agent and researching the self-publishing game. Diving into the minutiae of writing is encouraged outside the slotted time, and friendships have been made, says Friedrich.

For Opal, 30, “regular meetings make it much easier to access the spring of creativity within myself, in spite of life’s pressures taking the focus away from that,” she says. “We’re carving out a third space from the din of banality.”

The Howland Public Library is located at 313 Main St. in Beacon. Write Today Beacon meets from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of each month. See instagram.com/writetodaybeacon.

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