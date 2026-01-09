Varsity Roundup: Beacon

BOYS’ BASKETBALL — Over the holiday break, Beacon played three close games in three days at the Duane Davis Tournament organized by the Dutchess County Basketball Coaches Association. The Bulldogs opened on Dec. 27 with a 67-65 win over New Paltz, behind 19 points from Ryan Landisi. The next day, in the semifinals, the Bulldogs fell to Arlington, 58-57, in overtime. Machai Thompson led the scoring with 21 points. In a consolation game, Beacon defeated Spackenkill, 61-51; Landisi scored 25 points and was named to the All-Tournament team. Beacon (9-1) traveled to Newburgh on Thursday (Jan. 8) and travels to Port Jervis on Wednesday.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL — The Bulldogs were set to host Pine Bush this past week, but the game was rescheduled. Beacon (3-1) travels to Port Jervis on Monday (Jan. 12) and Red Hook on Wednesday before hosting Liberty at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

WRESTLING — Beacon battled on Jan. 3 at the Radomski Duals hosted by Ardsley, with wins over Horace Mann (37-36), Lourdes (52-29) and Port Chester (58-17) and a loss to the hosts (56-23). Beacon traveled to Washingtonville on Monday (Jan. 5) and hosted Cornwall on Thursday; next week, it hosts Goshen at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, then travels to Wallkill on Thursday.

INDOOR TRACK — The Bulldogs traveled on Jan. 3 to Staten Island for the 11th annual Ocean Breeze Freedom Games. With more than 500 teams present, there were four divisions. Travis Dickston won the 3,200-meter race in his division (10:02.29), while Jaiden Rivera was fourth in the triple jump (42-1.25). Other top finishes came from Brevin Timm (fifth in the high jump at 5-6) and Sofien Oueslati (sixth in the long jump at 18-6.25). For the girls, Ileana Lawrence finished second in the 50 meters (8.13) and sixth in the 300 meters (46.48), while Chloe Goessl was seventh in the 3,000 meters (10:32.91). Beacon travels to The Armory in New York City on Saturday (Jan. 10) for the Refuel with Chocolate Milk Officials Hall of Fame Invitational.