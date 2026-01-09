Varsity Roundup: Haldane

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL — Haldane returned from the holiday break on Jan. 5 and hit a wall, losing 65-37 at Tuckahoe. (The Tigers also won at Haldane last month, 55-26.) Kayla Ruggiero led the Blue Devils with 10 points and five rebounds, and Stella Gretina added seven points. Haldane (5-3) hosts Putnam Valley at 5 p.m. today (Jan. 9) and Yonkers Montessori (which beat Tuckahoe on Dec. 16 by 29 points) at 5 p.m. on Monday before traveling to Woodlands on Wednesday.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL — The Blue Devils easily defeated Chester on Dec. 30 at home, 70-50, behind 36 points from Luke Bozsik and 18 from Zane Del Pozo. Haldane had less success against visiting Pawling, losing, 48-32, on Monday (Jan. 5). Bozsik had 10 points and Ryder Griffin scored seven. The team lost at Leffell on Wednesday, 75-55, to fall to 2-5. The Blue Devils travel to Putnam Valley today (Jan. 9), Croton-Harmon on Monday and Hastings on Wednesday before returning home for a 5 p.m. game against Yonkers Montessori on Thursday.

Video highlights by Jeff McDaniel

INDOOR TRACK — Haldane competed on Wednesday (Jan. 7) in the 20-team Section I Dendy Invitational at Rockland Community College in Suffern. Top finishers included junior Rhys Williams, who won the 300 meters (38.74) and long jump (6-44); senior Merrick Williams, third in the 55-meter hurdles (38.74); senior Owen Powers, fourth in the 600 meters (1:31.37) and second in the 1,000 meters (2:50.46); and junior Silas Emig, fifth in the high jump (5-6). For the girls, senior Anna Nelson was 14th in the 300 meters (1:31.37) and eighth-grader Olive Allebrand was 20th in the 1,000 meters (4:02.07). The Blue Devils travel to The Armory in New York City on Saturday (Jan. 10) for the Hall of Fame Invitational.

CROSS-COUNTRY — Owen Powers was named on Dec. 29 to the Westchester/Putnam boys’ all-star team selected by The Journal News.