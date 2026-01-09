WRESTLING — When Putnam Valley High School was introduced as an option for Garrison Middle School students three years ago, the school’s academics were a draw. But many students also participate in sports.

Jameson Tormey, who graduated from Garrison in 2024, is in his second year with the Tigers. “When I’m in a match, everything else drops away,” he said. “I’m entirely focused on my opponent and fighting to win.”

Because he only began wrestling in the ninth grade, Tormey said he feels like he’s playing catch-up. “It takes time and effort to learn a whole new set of skills and strategies,” he said.

Tormey is also a member of Putnam Valley’s chess club. He says he was surprised by the similarities between the two pursuits, particularly in strategy.

CHEERLEADING — The Tigers have won the Section I title four years in a row, as well as three straight state championships. The squad includes Zoe Binaris, a 2024 Garrison graduate who had never competed in the sport before enrolling at Putnam Valley. She said she immediately felt welcome. “I loved meeting the girls and becoming so close so quickly,” she said. “The biggest challenge is managing my time well and making sure I have everything I need to be done, done.”