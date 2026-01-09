Along with incumbent at-large members Amber Grant and Paloma Wake, four newcomers were sworn in as members of the Beacon City Council on Sunday (Jan. 4): Lastar Gorton (Ward 1), Zack Smith (Ward 2), Sergei Krasikov (Ward 3) and Carolyn Bennett Glauda (Ward 4). The seventh seat on the council, held by Mayor Lee Kyriacou, will be on the ballot in 2027. As in 2021 and 2023, the six candidates, all Democrats, ran unopposed.

Molly Rhodes, a former City Council member, and Yvette Valdés Smith were also sworn in as members of the Dutchess Legislature.

















































