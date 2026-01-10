Newburgh

State to Hold ‘Listening Session’

The state Department of Environmental Conservation plans to hold a “listening session” on environmental justice on Jan. 21.

The session will begin at 5:30 p.m. with presentations on Newburgh’s drinking water and the ongoing watershed cleanup, followed by public feedback and a resource fair.

It will take place at Kaplan Hall on the SUNY Orange campus at 1 Washington Center. To register, visit dub.sh/newburgh-jan-21.

Carmel

Putnam County Executive Writes NYC Mayor

Putnam County Executive Kevin Byrne on Jan. 2 wrote Zohran Mamdani, the newly elected New York City mayor, asking for the city’s Department of Environmental Protection to restore the historic Belden House.

In 2006, New York City pledged to spend $2.9 million to rehabilitate the house, which sits on property it owns.

New York City bought the property in 1896 to construct a dam. For nearly 100 years, it used the Belden House as an office and residence for a site custodian. The structure is thought to date to about 1760.

Byrne noted in the letter that he made the same request in 2023 to the administration of Mayor Eric Adams.

Hudson

State’s First Female Black Sheriff Sworn In

Jackie Salvatore was sworn in Jan. 2 as the Columbia County sheriff, becoming the first black female sheriff in the state.

Salvatore is a 28-year veteran of the New York State Police who served as undersheriff to Donald Krapf, who retired. A graduate of Hudson High School, she ran for the position as a Democrat and defeated Lt. John Rivero, the Republican candidate, with 58 percent of the vote.

Chester

ICE Scouting Orange County Facility

Rep. Pat Ryan on Dec. 31 objected to a Trump administration plan to repurpose a warehouse in Orange County to house immigrants detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“‘Like [Amazon] Prime, but with human beings.’ That’s how ICE is describing its new facilities, including a proposed location in Chester (which hasn’t been coordinated with local leaders in any way, FYI),” Ryan wrote on social media. “It’s disgusting, infuriating and un-American.”

According to The Washington Post, the warehouse is part of an ICE plan to funnel detainees to industrial spaces that each hold 5,000 to 10,000 people as the last stop before they are deported. Brandon Holdrige, the Chester supervisor, told Mid Hudson News that the facility would likely be a 401,000-square-foot facility formerly occupied by Pep Boys.

Goshen

Orange County Legislature Splits 10-10-1

With a former Democratic legislator, Matthew Turnbull, selected to fill a seat vacated by Republican Katie Bonelli, who resigned Dec. 31, the Orange County Legislature is split 10-10.

All eyes now fall on the Legislature’s sole Independence Party member, Michael Amo, who represents the Village of Kiryas Joel and the towns of Palm Tree and Monroe.

On Tuesday (Jan. 6), Amo voted for Laurie Tautel, a Democrat, to become chair of the Legislature. She was elected, 11-10.