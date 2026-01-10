Ruth Ehlers (1940-2026)

Ruth Ellen Ehlers, 85, a longtime member of Christ United Methodist Church in Beacon, died Jan. 2.

She was born Sept. 1, 1940, in Copiague, New York, the daughter of Charles and Wilma (Tappen) Ehlers. A graduate of the State University of New York at Oneonta, Ruth taught for 34 years in the Wappingers Central School District. She enjoyed singing, toured with her college glee club, sang in church choirs, a Camerata Chorale, and at many weddings. She loved environmental education and enjoyed doing volunteer work at Stonykill Farm in Wappingers Falls.

Ruth is survived by her sister, Lois McCue; a niece, Kristen Parker (Wayne), nephew Mark McCue (Heather) and great-nephews, Jake McCue and Chase McCue. Her brother-in-law, Daniel McCue, died earlier.

A funeral service was held Tuesday (Jan. 6) at Christ United Methodist Church, followed by interment at Fishkill Rural Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice.

Coquita Merritt (1957-2026)

Coquita Michelle Merritt, 68, died Jan. 3 in Fort Myers, Florida, surrounded by family members.

She was born June 8, 1957, in Beacon, the daughter of Bob and Kathleen Macklin. She graduated from Beacon High School and spent over 30 years working for the state Department of Corrections at the Downstate and Fishkill correctional facilities.

It was through her service with DOCS that she met Kenley Merritt. They shared 25 years of marriage until his death. Coquita retired to Florida in 2000, where she became a member and deaconess at Trinity Community Church of Naples.

Coquita was deeply passionate about caring for others, her family said. She lived her life as a servant to her family, her church and her community. She had an extraordinary gift for listening, comforting and encouraging.

She is survived by her children: Lord Bishme Paulin, Samori Paulin and Binasia Bryant; nine grandchildren; and her siblings, Ernest Macklin, Stern Macklin and Michael Macklin.

Visitation and a funeral service will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday (Jan. 13) at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 10 South Green Haven Road, in Stormville.

Jose Rivera

Jose Rivera died Dec. 26 in Beacon.

He was born in Loíza Aldea, Puerto Rico, the son of Santiago Rivera and Natalia Cruz. A skilled carpenter and mechanic, he enjoyed fishing, listening to music, telling jokes and, most of all, spending time with his family and friends. His sense of humor, warmth, and love for life left a lasting impression on everyone who knew him, his family said.

He is survived by his wife, Esperanza Manso; his daughters, Diana Rivera and Maryluz Rivera; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and his sister, Baltasara Rivera.

Gene Trifilo (1941-2025)

Eugene T. Trifilo, 84, died on Dec. 29 in Middletown, with his son at his side.

He was born July 26, 1941, in Newburgh, the son of Frank and Penelope (Cristo) Trifilo. After graduating from Beacon High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving until 1961.

On Nov. 22, 1959, he married Sandra Murphy at St. Mary, Mother of the Church in Fishkill. For many years, he co-owned and co-operated Gene & Sandy’s, Trifilo’s Office Supplies and Beacon Taxi with Sandra, who died in 2017.

Gene attended St. John-St. Joachim in Beacon and was a life member of the Beacon Elks. He cherished his prized Beechcraft Musketeer and piloted countless flights from Hudson Valley Regional Airport with family and friends.

Throughout his life, he raised German shepherds, including Pepper, Lucky, Toby, and Heidi. He was a Yankees fan, especially during the postseason, and always enjoyed sharing magic and card tricks. Eugene loved stand-up comedy and enjoyed napping during his son Gene’s set, only to wake up and enjoy the many outstanding headliners Gene Jr. worked with over the years.

He is survived by his son, Eugene Trifilo, of Glenham; his grandchildren: Sonya, Chelsea, Sean, Gabe, Peter, Jay, Melissa, Marc and Nikita; six great-grandchildren; his daughters-in-law, LeAnn Trifilo, Eris Belew, Patti Dragon Trifilo and Jessica Lorant; his siblings-in-law, Donna and David Bamond, Patricia and Richard Roza, Doreen Murphy and Bernadette Murphy. His children, Frank Trifilo, Mark Trifilo and Staci Trifilo Elan; his brother, Samuel Trifilo; and his brother-in-law, Edward Murphy, died earlier.

A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday (Jan. 10) at St. John the Evangelist, 35 Willow St., in Beacon. Memorial donations may be made to Evergreen Minds (evergreenminds.org).