Thea Baker (1978-2026)

Thea Baker, 47, died recently.

She was born July 4, 1978, in Sharon, Connecticut, the daughter of Sherry Siebert of Poughkeepsie. After graduating from Beacon High School, she attended Dutchess Community College. On Oct. 7, 2023, she married Joshua Harris, and together they raised Bearded Dragons. Joshua died on Dec. 6.

Thea was a passionate person with a uniquely playful, and sometimes dark, sense of humor, her family said. She is survived by her sons, Benjamin Noon and Ethan Noon.

A memorial service will be held at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 808 Traver Road, in Pleasant Valley, at 2 p.m. on Jan. 16. Memorial donations may be made to the Dutchess County SPCA (dcspca.org) or any animal rescue.

Steve Mundy (1950-2025)

Steven A. Mundy, 75, died Jan. 5, at the Montrose VA Medical Center, surrounded by family members.

He was born Feb. 6, 1950, in the Bronx, the son of Earle and Louise (Paretti). In 1985, he married Leona “Lee” Cowan.

Steven enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1969 and served until his honorable discharge as a sergeant in 1973. Steven worked for more than 40 years for the U.S. Postal Service, until his retirement. Nowhere was the couple happier than on Topsail Island. Steve was a talented guy who could and would build or repair anything, his family said.

In addition to his wife and his mother, Steven is survived by his daughter, Kaitlin Mundy; his grandson, Leon Cleaves; his siblings, Thomas Mundy (Theresa), Mark Mundy (Josephine), David Mundy (Carolyn), Louise Giardina (Chuck), Peter Mundy (Joan), Elizabeth Jensen (James) and Christopher Mundy (Karen) Mundy; his sister-in-law, Doris Mundy, and his lifelong friends, Larry and Donna Cormier. His brother, Michael Mundy, died earlier.

Family and friends will gather on Jan. 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman St., in Beacon. A funeral service with military honors will be held at 1 p.m., followed by interment at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Somers at 11 a.m. on Jan. 20.

Mickey Murray (1926-2025)

Irene “Mickey” Murray, 99, a resident of Beacon since 1971, died Jan. 7 at the Fishkill Center for Rehabilitation & Nursing.

She was born in Goshen on Nov. 23, 1926, the daughter of Robert and Rose (Sheridan) McMahon. She graduated from Goshen High School. On Sept. 24, 1950, she married Joseph Murray at St. John the Evangelist Church in Goshen. He died in 1977.

In 1991, Mickey retired as a purchasing agent for Tallix Foundry in Beacon. She had previously worked elsewhere as an administrative assistant, telephone operator and aircraft riveter during World War II.

Irene was a longtime parishioner of St. John-St. Joachim Parish in Beacon.

She is survived by her children: Colleen Haddad (Randy); Sheila Pellicane (Brian McCormick) of Beacon; and Joe Murray (Sharon); her grandchildren (who called her “Nawnie”): Ryan Sewing, Brittany DeFrancisco, Adrian Haddad, Hannah Abrahams, Abigail Haddad, Courtney Pellicane, Megan Lang, Patrick Murray, John Murray and Danny Murray; her great-grandchildren: Ryan, Noah, Luna, Isaac, Amelia, Benjamin, Ava and Elizabeth; and her nieces, Patty Greenhill and Kathy Wronka. Her brothers, Robert McMahon and Francis McMahon, died earlier.

Calling hours will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday (Jan. 11) at the McHoul Funeral Home, 1089 Main St., in Fishkill. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on Monday at St. Joachim Church, 51 Leonard St., in Beacon.

Tamara Schnetzler (1967-2025)

Tamara A. Schnetzler, 58, died Jan. 4, surrounded by family members.

She was born July 2, 1967, in Beacon, the daughter of Robert Schnetzler and Patti DeMint. Tamara worked in administration at the VA Medical Center.

Along with her father, she is survived by her daughters, Nina Lopez, Destiny Delgado and Faith Delgado; her grandchildren, Ghamir Williams, Jayshon Lopez and Lorenzo Williams; and her brothers, James Schnetzler (Shannon), Robert Schnetzler (Ninette) and Stephen Schnetzler.

A funeral service was held on Jan. 6 at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey in Beacon.