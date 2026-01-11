Upfront costs pose a challenge

Philipstown and Cold Spring are pursuing state funding to build sidewalks on the east and west sides of Route 9D between the village, the Gateway Trail at Little Stony Point and the Washburn parking lot.

But they must first find the money required by the state’s Transportation Alternatives Program, which has a pre-application deadline of Thursday (Jan. 15), with finalized applications due by March 15, said Supervisor John Van Tassel during the Town Board meeting this past Thursday (Jan. 8).

Philipstown would apply jointly with Cold Spring for the stretch between Mayor’s Park in the village and the Gateway Trail at Little Stony Point, a project that will cost an estimated $1.5 million to $2 million, said Van Tassel. The town is also seeking a grant for a sidewalk along the east side of Route 9D from the village border to Washburn, a $3 million project.

The Transportation Alternatives Program reimburses 80 percent of the costs, but the state refuses to waive a requirement that municipalities first spend their own money, said Van Tassel. “Somewhere between Jan. 15 and March 15, we need to have the money secured, or another route to finance the two sidewalks,” he said.

Van Tassel said he asked Putnam County if it was willing to guarantee the 80 percent outlay, but the county could not because it would need approval from the full Legislature, which is not scheduled to meet again until Feb. 3, after the pre-application deadline. The county did offer to help with engineering and the application process, said Van Tassel.

The town also approached Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail Inc. for help, he said. “So far, the answer is not ‘No,’ ” said Van Tassel. “They need to explore more, and I understand that. They’re really willing to work with us.”

While funding is uncertain, the Town Board approved a resolution requesting that Putnam relinquish a 0.17-acre strip on Fair Street that is part of the area where the westside sidewalk would go.

Depot Theater

The board approved a 99-year lease for land at the Recreation Department property where The Depot Theater wants to build a “backstage” building for props, rehearsals and classes for students interested in lighting, set construction and sound.

The Depot is seeking a state grant to construct the building, which will be given to the town and leased by the theater. Philipstown has already approved a lease for the building but needed a ground lease because of the state’s concern “that there wasn’t an immediate possessory right to the land,” said Stephen Gaba, the town attorney.

“It’s one of the considerations that the state has in deciding whether or not to award the funds,” he said.

Gas station restrictions

The Town Board approved laws restricting businesses that store petroleum products from opening north of Route 301.

The laws confine new gas stations and “hybrid petroleum storage facilities” — such as home heating oil companies and truck depots — that store up to 25,000 gallons of fuel between Route 301 and Philipstown’s southern border on Route 9, as well as a stretch of Route 301 between Route 9 and the Nelsonville border.

The changes were spurred by fears that an oil spill could contaminate the aquifer that homeowners and businesses rely on for drinking water. Philipstown also approved a townwide ban on businesses that store large amounts of petroleum products.

Conservation subdivisions

Philipstown set a public hearing for March 5 to hear feedback on proposed amendments to its conservation subdivision zoning, which allows developers to build at a higher density in exchange for preserving as open space portions of their properties with features such as forests, scenic views and wetlands.

Under the zoning code, developers proposing four or more housing units must submit a conservation analysis to the Planning Board. If the Planning Board determines that the project may adversely affect Philipstown’s rural character, it has the option of requiring that the developer apply as a conservation subdivision.

Based on recommendations from the Zoning Update Committee, one change would mandate a conservation subdivision if the Planning Board determines a conventional subdivision would have a negative impact.

The committee also recommended eliminating one method for determining the maximum number of lots (requiring houses be clustered) and banning non-residential uses except those related to the project, such as common buildings or recreational spaces.

Workshops

The Town Board will hold a workshop on Wednesday (Jan. 14) to discuss its paving plans for South Mountain Pass. The meeting will include a presentation by a consultant, SLR Engineering, Landscape Architecture and Land Surveying, which has made recommendations for safety improvements, including speed humps. Ron Gainer, Philipstown’s engineer, will also attend, said Van Tassel.

“We’re going to make one last presentation, we’re going to wrap this package up, and it’ll be ready to go out to bid,” Van Tassel said.

The board also scheduled a workshop for Jan. 21 to discuss the Garrison’s Landing Water District.

The town announced in June that it planned to bill the water district’s customers for the first time in over a decade and require them to reimburse the town for some of the $2 million it spent buying water and digging a well.

Nat Prentice, attending his first meeting as a member of the Town Board, said the workshop would give property owners at Garrison’s Landing “an opportunity to understand all that’s going on, particularly as it has to do with their tax bills.”

Town attorney

Mary Kate Ephraim is resigning from the Zoning Board of Appeals and will replace Gaba as the town attorney. Ephraim is an attorney with Stenger, Glass, Hagstrom, Lindars & Iuele in Wappingers Falls.

The town approved hiring the firm during its reorganization meeting, held before the regular meeting, at a base cost of $240 per hour, and $295 per hour for federal litigation. Van Tassel said that Ephraim “has been a very active part of our community,” volunteering for several boards.

Plastics legislation

Philipstown passed resolutions supporting the Package Reduction and Recycling Infrastructure Act. The proposed state legislation would require large companies to reduce their use of plastic in packaging and improve recycling.

Heidi Wendel, a town resident and member of the Planning Board, said those companies would be required to pay fees to reimburse municipalities for recycling and waste-disposal costs. The state Senate passed its version in May. (Rob Rolison, a Republican whose district includes Philipstown, voted no.) The Assembly has not voted.