Most say they feel safer with officer at school

Most students, teachers and parents think that the Garrison School’s new special patrol officer John Bradley promotes a safe learning environment, according to a survey commissioned by the district. But students and teachers are more convinced than parents.

The survey results were shared at the Tuesday (Jan. 6) meeting of the school board. In November, Hanover Research polled 72 students in grades 5 to 8, 34 staff members and 60 parents or guardians on the SPO and school safety.

Bradley is a retired Putnam County Sheriff’s deputy who patrols the school grounds and hallways. He began in September after the board approved funding.

All groups express favorable views of the SPO position, although staff members (100 percent) and students (90 percent) were more positive than parents and guardians (62 percent).

When asked to compare school safety to the previous year, 59 percent of students said the SPO made them feel safer, compared to 84 percent of teachers and 43 percent of parents.

However, 94 percent of respondents said they feel the school is safe overall. Only six percent said they have considered leaving the school because of safety concerns.

Superintendent Greg Stowell said that the district plans to work to communicate further about the role of the SPO, as well as implement safety training for students, staff and parents/guardians.