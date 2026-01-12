Here is how our House members and New York’s two senators voted on select issues during the legislative weeks ending Jan. 9, as reported by Targeted News Service. Click here for previous votes.

Michael Lawler (R), District 17 (including Philipstown)

Lawler, 38, was elected to Congress in 2022 and re-elected in 2024. From 2021 to 2022, he was a Republican member of the state Assembly from the 97th district in Rockland County. A graduate of Suffern High School, he holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from Manhattan College. He is a former director of the state Republican Party and former deputy supervisor of Orangetown. Pat Ryan (D), District 18 (including Beacon)

Ryan, 43, was elected to Congress in 2022 and re-elected in 2024. Formerly the county executive of Ulster, he grew up in Kingston and holds a bachelor’s degree in international politics from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and a master’s degree in security studies from Georgetown. Ryan served in the U.S. Army as a combat intelligence officer from 2004 to 2009, including two tours in Iraq. He is also a former technology executive.

Funding Various Agencies

The House on Jan. 8, by a 397-28 vote, passed the Commerce, Justice, Science; Energy and Water Development; and Interior and Environment Appropriations Act (H.R. 6938), sponsored by Tom Cole (R-Okla.). The bill would provide $215 billion of fiscal 2026 funding for many federal agencies, including the Energy, Interior, Commerce and Justice Departments. Cole said it reduced wasteful spending, maintained environmental and energy standards, and supported law enforcement and the effort against fentanyl.

Michael Lawler (R-17, including Philipstown) voted yes

Pat Ryan (D-18, including Beacon) voted yes

Florida Indian Reservation

The House on Jan. 8, by a 236-188 vote, failed to override the veto by President Trump of the Miccosukee Reserved Area Amendments Act (H.R. 504), sponsored by Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-Fla.). The bill would have expanded the Miccosukee tribal reservation to include land in the Everglades National Park. Gimenez said: “Including this land in the reserved area will empower the tribe to protect their community, manage water flow into the Everglades National Park, and raise structures within the camp to prevent catastrophic flooding.” A two-thirds majority was required.

Michael Lawler (R-17, including Philipstown) voted yes

Pat Ryan (D-18, including Beacon) voted yes

Colorado Water Pipeline

The House on Jan. 8, by a 248-177 vote, failed to override the veto by President Trump of the Finish the Arkansas Valley Conduit Act (H.R. 131), sponsored by Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.). The bill would have expanded federal subsidies for a water pipeline in southeast Colorado to be built by the Bureau of Reclamation, including by reducing interest payments on a loan to communities that would be served by the pipeline. Boebert said: “Rural communities in southeastern Colorado need and deserve access to clean, reliable, and affordable water they can utilize on a daily basis.” A two-thirds majority was required.

Michael Lawler (R-17, including Philipstown) voted yes

Pat Ryan (D-18, including Beacon) voted yes

Health Insurance Subsidies

The House on Jan. 8, by a 230-196 vote, passed the Breaking the Gridlock Act (H.R. 1834), sponsored by Rep. James McGovern (D-Mass.). The bill would extend, through 2028, individual health insurance tax credits that were enacted in 2021 and 2022 and expired at the close of 2025. McGovern said: “It is unconscionable that anyone in the richest country in history should not have access to good, quality healthcare.” An opponent, Rep. Jason Smith (R-Mo.), called the bill “subsidizing insurance plans for wealthy people,” given that families making up to $600,000 a year would benefit.

Michael Lawler (R-17, including Philipstown) voted yes

Pat Ryan (D-18, including Beacon) voted yes

SENATE

Military Health Official

The Senate on Jan. 5, by a 50-35 vote, confirmed the nomination of Keith Bass to be Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs. Bass was a Navy sailor and officer for two decades, then a medical director at the Central Intelligence Agency, private health care executive, and most recently a hospital administrator at the Veterans Affairs Department.

Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) voted no

Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) voted no

CIA General Counsel

The Senate on Jan. 6, by a 53-47 vote, confirmed the nomination of Joshua Simmons to be general counsel at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). A legal adviser at the State Department since May 2025, Simmons was formerly a private practice lawyer specializing in international litigation.

Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) voted no

Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) voted no

Drug Control Official

The Senate on Jan. 6, by a 52-48 vote, confirmed the nomination of Sara Carter Bailey to be the Director of National Drug Control Policy, a White House post that coordinates anti-drug efforts at 16 agencies. A former reporter and contributor to Fox News, Carter Bailey also hosted a podcast until last April. An opponent, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), said she “lacks any serious qualifications for this role. She is not a physician or addiction specialist. She has never been a prosecutor or law enforcement official.”

Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) voted no

Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) voted no

South Dakota Air Quality

The Senate on Jan. 7, by a 50-43 vote, rejected a motion to proceed to consideration of a bill (S.J. Res. 86), sponsored by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), that would have voided an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) rule issued in August that approved South Dakota’s revision of its plan for implementing the EPA’s rule governing regional haze levels and visibility at national parks such as Mount Rushmore. Whitehouse said the approval was part of a Trump administration effort “to tear down the protections of Americans’ health and safety and our environment.” An opponent, Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), said: “Overturning EPA’s approval would force the state to adopt unnecessary pollution control measures, despite clear evidence that they would not meaningfully improve visibility.”

Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) did not vote

Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) voted yes

Venezuela

The Senate on Jan. 8, by a 52-47 vote, agreed to a motion to discharge from the Senate Foreign Relations Committee a bill (S.J. Res. 98), sponsored by Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), that would require the ending of U.S. military force against Venezuela in the absence of authorization from Congress. Kaine said Congressional oversight of military actions in Venezuela was necessary because of signs “that this will go on for a long period of time. The seizure of oil, the dictation of terms about elections and the politics of Venezuela will go on for years.” A bill opponent, Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), cited various examples of past presidential use of military power overseas without prior authorization in saying President Trump has “constitutional authority” to act in Venezuela.

Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) voted yes

Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) voted yes

Louisiana Judge

The Senate on Jan. 8, by a 53-40 vote, confirmed the nomination of Alexander Van Hook to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana. Van Hook had been an assistant U.S. attorney in the district since 1999, then was its acting U.S. attorney from January to September 2025.

Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) voted no

Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) voted no