David Henry Gabriels, 83, a resident of Cold Spring, New York, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 8, surrounded by his loving family.

In Detroit, Michigan, on May 21, 1942, Walter P. and Madeleine Gabriels gave birth to their first of three children: David. He is survived by his wife, three children and siblings: Roger Gabriels and Nancy (Al) Tavenor, in addition to his nieces, Michelle, Jennifer, Amy and their respective families.

After earning a degree in engineering, David accepted a job in Fishkill, New York, at IBM, where he worked over 40 years, until his retirement.

He met Mary Anne Carufe at a St. Patrick’s Day Party in 1969; they fell in love that night and married Nov. 15 of the same year. They recently celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary!

Together, they raised three children: MeLissa, Christopher (Brooke) and Malinda; and he enjoyed spending quality time with his grandchildren, Benjamin and Gracie, as well as his grand-dog, Henri.

David loved quality time with his family and was proud of the home he built. He enjoyed gardening, swimming, reading and watching action films — always snacking on his favorite potato chips; cooking inside and on the grill; playing games on the dining room table as well as bocce with the family gathered outside. True to his roots, he always watched the Detroit Lions and Tigers. Even as a boy in Michigan, he had an interest in photography; in recent years, he developed talents for drawing and painting, as well.

He was well respected and known for his integrity and keen sense of humor. He will be missed by countless nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. We live to love him more each day.

In lieu of flowers, our family requests doing random acts of kindness/love in his memory.