Aaron Mair, a native of Peekskill, is a historian and environmentalist. On Monday (Jan. 19), at the Desmond-Fish Public Library in Garrison, he will discuss the 1st Rhode Island Regiment, whose Black, white and Native American soldiers fought locally during the American Revolution.

What triggered your interest in the regiment?

I grew up on North Division Street. One of my neighbors was Jack Burns, a human rights activist and attorney. He had a wonderful library and saw I was looking at his Revolutionary War stuff. He let drop that there were Black troops in Peekskill during the Revolution. That conversation developed into a passion. I explored the hills and places where those troops were stationed, such as Fort Hill [in Peekskill]. I did not know they were the 1st Rhode Island at that time. It wasn’t until I was in college at SUNY Binghamton that I began deeper research.

What did you learn?

First, that there was a Hudson Highlands command under Gen. Israel Putnam. The mountains in Peekskill were part of the defense. Col. Christopher Greene was the head of the 1st Rhode Island. They were unflinching and unwavering. At the Battle of Red Bank [New Jersey] in 1777, they defeated thousands of British troops. I learned about the Battle of Pine’s Bridge in Yorktown Heights [in 1781, when Greene, Maj. Ebenezer Flagg and eight Black soldiers were killed]. In 2018, a monument was erected in Yorktown Heights.

Do any soldiers’ stories stand out?

One that brought me to tears was Bristol Rhodes, a survivor of Pine’s Bridge. He became a minister and was put on trial for having a “loud” church. Here was a man missing a hand and a leg, and they put him on trial for disturbing the peace. He was outraged at the prejudice he faced in the wake of what he sacrificed for this nation.

How did Blacks reconcile a war for liberty with slavery?

While the rhetoric of liberty failed to reach most Black Americans, it provided the intellectual and organizational tools to challenge the newly formed nation. Black leaders built their own nations within a nation, such as the Free African Society. Resistance also took place through lawsuits for freedom, like that by Elizabeth Freeman [who sued for her freedom in Massachusetts in 1781]. Many escaped to form communities in areas like the Great Dismal Swamp in Virginia, and the formation of independent Black churches, like the AME Church, allowed for a theology of liberation.

Has exploring this history changed you?

The initial spark inspired a young mind to finally see himself not apart from America, but a part of the ideal of America and part of the spirit of the possibility of what we should be. A lot of people tend to look at that period with modern eyes. They think that there’s tokenism — that Blacks were added [to the history] — not realizing that Blacks were active fighters within the movements that shaped and built America.