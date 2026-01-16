Challenge to hang, but it all comes together

When 105 items of pottery, sculptures, paintings, drawings, fiber art and more landed on the doorstep of Garrison Art Center for its annual Member Show, an overlooked element is the challenge of hanging the hodgepodge in a coherent manner.

Working with enough tools to fix a car engine, Charles Burleigh, Kate Cahill and Barbara Smith-Gioia executed the hanging, tweaking to get things just right.

“You never know what you’re going to need,” says Cahill, who sometimes starts with strong pieces to work around but always seeks “to put together sections that try to find balance off of each other.”

One wall in the smaller gallery adjoins a flower with a teacup flowing with flora. The small green landscape placed underneath is a natural fit.

The arrangement in the room’s larger space blends realism with abstraction and includes a mini-thematic element on the right side: birds, a lake and a man fishing.

A colorful thigh-high sculpture and a wall hanging of crumpled cardboard coated in black stain split the display, which integrates two gray pieces, an abstract and a monochrome painting.

“I knew right away that the black work had to go in the middle of that wall,” says Cahill. “Anywhere else, it’s too weighty and would tilt things out of balance. The landscapes at the left end are saturated — one has an elaborate gold frame — so the gray in between represents a break.”

Those paintings, Greta Coren’s “St. Mary’s Church in Cold Spring” and Regina Gelfer’s “Magical Spot at Garrison Landing” join the setting, along with “Garrison Pump House,” an oil on panel by Karen Maloof. Jacquelyn Martino’s “Morning Marsh at Foundry Cove” also sticks to a local topic.

Another assemblage in the compact gallery includes paintings of two houses and a lakeside scene that complements the blue in one of the other pictures. Putting up three dwellings might have been overkill, and the four other works showing homes in the big room are scattered about, nowhere near each other.

One of them, Kate Montgomery’s “Rooftops in Corsica,” exudes maroon hues and perches above “Northern Male Cardinal,” by Emily Vines, a slam-dunk pairing color-wise. A few orange-dominant works hang on the adjacent wall.

The setup clusters 11 sculptures and works of pottery on stands of varying height in the middle of the room, though Burleigh’s rumply “Hand-Built Porcelain Bowl,” which looks like a pearly stop-motion sea urchin, sits off on its own.

One effective placement puts “Common Colors,” by Karen Parashkevov, a photo showing a train cruising along the river, beneath a gritty, textured abstract (Victoria Gallagher’s “Garden Landscape”). The photo invites viewers to lean in; when necks crane up, the mixed-media work, which might have been passed over, pops and is experienced.

Cahill eschews rules when hanging a show: “I enjoy surprising myself by pulling out something random that I never would have thought of had I tried to be logical.”

The Garrison Art Center, at 23 Garrison’s Landing, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except Monday. The Member Show continues through Jan. 25. See garrisonartcenter.org.