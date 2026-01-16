Beacon gallery offers ‘safe space for rage’

For the next three weeks, a massive vase with an extended middle finger tipped by a red nail will occupy a picture window at the BAU Gallery on Main Street in Beacon.

Created by Eileen Sheppard, the piece captures the ethos of the gallery’s new exhibit, Crazy. A soundtrack with nine feminist anthems is listed on the back of a postcard whose front image depicts a cassette tape. The title track, “Crazy” by Doechii, is a doozy of a tune and video.

The guest curator, Jamie Ransome, 32, says she sought to create a “safe space for rage, protest and performance art” that confronts “the centuries-old stereotype of expressive, opinionated and intelligent women being labeled as ‘crazy’ or ‘loud.’ ”

The exhibit is the inaugural event of an annual series at the Beacon Artist Union’s gallery, where non-member curators will be invited to take over.

“We’ve seen Jamie everywhere — she’s so dynamic, and we gave her complete artistic freedom,” says Robin Adler, the gallery president.

Ransome is the daughter of the artist known as ransome, who curated a portrait exhibit that continues at the Desmond-Fish Public Library in Garrison through March 29. A photo on her website shows the artist as a toddler, crouching over large pieces of paper with a pacifier in her mouth and paintbrushes in both hands.

Visitors contemplate Eileen Sheppard's vase in the window at BAU Gallery.

“Chaotic Mistress,” by Leslie Fandrich

"Punk Cat: Guide to Leftism" by Kacie Burns

Book covers by Carla Rae Johnson

At the BAU opening on Jan. 10, Ransome called out edgy art movements from past and present: “We’re channeling Guerrilla Girls, Riot Grrl, AfroPunk and Pussy Riot.”

Beyond the bird-flipping vase, other provocative pieces include “Double Blind,” by Elinor Levy, which crucifies a Barbie doll on four knitting needles, and a photo showing a tatted torso wearing white panties stained with menstrual blood (“Body,” by Camila Pombo).

Carla Rae Johnson’s shelf of fake books, “Misogynist War Stories,” includes made-up titles such as Patriarchy for Dummies and Grab: You Can Do Anything, which shows an extended hand in claw mode. D.V. Offender is the author of I’m OK, She’s OK: A Handbook for Abusive Husbands.

The exhibit features a couple of zine displays, like Punk Cat Intro to Leftism!, where the cover promises an “Intro to Feminism Solidarity ++ more.” The subtitle is “Rage Against the Machine!”

The first track on Ransome’s playlist is “Double Dare Ya,” by Bikini Kill, pioneers of the Riot Grrl punk rock movement in the mid-1990s.

Capturing the exhibit’s spirit and exuberance, they sing, “We want revolution girl-style now” and “Dare you to do what you want / Dare you to be who you will.” In this corner of the art world, at the moment, Crazy at BAU is the result.

BAU Gallery, at 506 Main St. in Beacon, is open from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, or by appointment. A zine-making workshop and music exchange will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Jan 24 and an open-mic night at 7 p.m. on Jan. 31. On Feb. 1 and Feb. 7, from 2 to 6 p.m., Marcy B. Freedman will perform “Do I Scare You?” See baugallery.org.

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