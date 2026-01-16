One of three counties in pilot program

New York State announced on Wednesday (Jan. 14) that Dutchess County, along with Monroe and Broome counties, will be part of a pilot program to provide publicly funded childcare for children ages 3 and younger.

The state said it will send $20 million to Dutchess to expand services, with the county contributing another 10 percent, or $2 million. The pilot program is designed to provide as many as 1,000 spots in the three counties, beginning in 2027. 

The state also said that all public school districts should be providing pre-K for 4-year-olds by 2028. The Beacon, Haldane and Garrison districts already do so.

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