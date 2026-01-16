State judge earlier exonerated city, electric firm

The family of a Beacon woman who was struck and killed in 2021 by a vehicle turning from Main Street onto Teller Avenue has appealed a state judge’s decision that the city was not liable for her death.

Carla Giuffrida, 75, a retired teacher, died hours after being struck in December 2021. Her children, Lindsay and Mauro, filed a lawsuit in 2023 against the driver and her husband (who owned the car), the city and Kearns Electric, the company that services Beacon’s pedestrian signals.

On Dec. 10, Judge Christi Acker granted motions by the city and Kearns for summary judgment, ending the case against them. The lawsuit is pending against Jacqueline Milohnic, the driver, and her husband.

The Giuffrida family appealed on Jan. 9, saying in court documents that there was “overwhelming evidence” of danger at the intersection of Main and Teller. The family argued that the federal Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices prescribes the use of a leading pedestrian interval “for an intersection with such dangerous conditions” and that the additional three seconds an LPI would have provided would have prevented the accident.

The family also asked the appeals court to rule on whether Acker had erred in granting Kearns’ request for summary judgment. It said an amendment that Kearns made to its testimony — an omission that the judge ruled appeared unintentional — should have been considered by a jury.

Richard Bonfiglio, the family’s attorney, argued that the city, which has since installed an LPI at the intersection, did not disclose that information before Acker’s decision to dismiss the case. He filed a separate motion asking Acker to revisit her ruling.

In testimony submitted to the court, Lindsay Giuffrida said she discovered on Nov. 19 that an LPI had been installed at the intersection. After online research, she said that no other intersection in Beacon appears to be equipped with the technology.

Bonfiglio submitted a notice posted on the City of Beacon website in August 2024 that indicated “safety improvements, including adding a leading pedestrian interval signaling” at the intersection of Teller and Main would be part of the $9 million rehabilitation of Teller and Fishkill avenues that began two months earlier.

In addition, he said, a 2019 Pedestrian Road Safety Assessment conducted for the city showed that “the Fishkill/Teller Avenue intersection had six crashes, the most of any” in the study area. “Five of the six crashes also involved [a] pedestrian crossing with the signal, making the intersection a potential candidate for a pedestrian safety enforcement site,” the report said.

Attorneys for the city have maintained that the street and pedestrian signals at the intersection were properly designed, constructed and serviced. Brian O’Rourke, an engineer, said last year that “within a reasonable degree of engineering certainty,” traffic and pedestrian studies conducted at the accident site were “an adequate and reasonable evaluation” of conditions.

The design of the intersection did not cause the accident, O’Rourke said. It was Giuffrida crossing and Milohnic accelerating into a left turn and failing to yield, he said.

In materials submitted last week, Bonfiglio alleged that the risk of serious injury or death at the intersection was foreseeable. “It shouldn’t have required the death of Carla Giuffrida to convince the city of the dangerousness of the condition,” he said.

In her December decision, Acker noted that “the liability of a municipality begins and ends with the fulfillment of its duty to construct and maintain its highways in a reasonably safe condition.” She said the Giuffrida family must provide evidence that the city’s studies were “plainly inadequate” or that there was “no reasonable basis” for its traffic plan. “They fail to do so,” the judge wrote.

However, in testimony submitted last week, Lindsay Giuffrida said that summary judgment should be reversed on the grounds that newly discovered evidence — the installation of the LPI — would have affected Acker’s decision.