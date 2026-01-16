Clients apprehensive as detentions rise
A different reality existed in late November when Joe Lavetsky helped a Hudson Valley man from Turkmenistan apply to become a naturalized U.S. citizen.
In that reality, Lavetsky, a Beacon-based immigration lawyer, represented a model candidate for naturalization: a taxpaying green-card holder with letters of support from the correctional facility where he works and the fire department for which he volunteers.
Then there is reality since Dec. 2, when the Department of Homeland Security announced a pause on applications for asylum, green cards and naturalization for immigrants from 19 countries, most of them African and Muslim. The announcement came six days after an Afghan native granted asylum killed one member of the National Guard and wounded another in Washington, D.C.
Lavetsky, who specializes in green-card and citizenship cases, said he has recently represented people from three of those countries — Cuba, Turkmenistan and Venezuela. The Turkmen is “a really good guy” who has had a green card since 2021 and is ready to become a naturalized citizen, he said last month. But the application “is going nowhere anytime soon.”
Lavetsky and other immigration attorneys have a front-row seat to the fear and anguish of immigrants whose hopes of remaining in the U.S. are being delayed or dashed as the administration of President Donald Trump works to fulfill his vision of mass deportations.
ICE, in a news release issued Dec. 31, said its officers are focused on removing criminals: “While ICE’s law enforcement officers risk their lives to arrest the worst of worst criminal illegal aliens, including murderers, rapists, child sex abusers, terrorists and gang members, they have faced a 1,347 percent increase in assaults and an 8,000 percent increase in death threats against them thanks to the lies and smears from sanctuary politicians and radical activists, and hoaxes spread by the media.
“Their heroic efforts have led to historic results, helping DHS remove more than 622,000 illegal aliens, including tens of thousands of the worst of the worst criminal offenders.”
But the agency also targets immigrants applying for asylum, legal permanent residence (green cards) and naturalization, advocates say. More people are being detained when they show up for what used to be routine check-ins with ICE or hearings in immigration court, said Rubie Alicea, an attorney with Pollack, Pollack, Isaac & DeCicco, which has offices in Peekskill.
At the end of November, ICE detentions nationally (53,520) and at its facility in Goshen (166) were more than two times higher than a year earlier, according to the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse at Syracuse University. Nearly three-fourths of detainees, 73.6 percent, had no criminal convictions, according to TRAC.
Amid the agency’s push, accompanying clients to those appointments “is the most stressful thing,” said Alicea, who mostly handles deportation cases and has represented people from Dutchess and Putnam counties. “It’s hard for me,” she said. “I cannot tell them not to go, but I cannot guarantee they will not be detained.”
In addition to pausing asylum, green-card and citizenship applications, DHS said that anyone approved for those benefits since Joe Biden’s inauguration as president on Jan. 20, 2021, will be subject to a “comprehensive re-review, potential interview and re-interview.”
Some of the affected are immigrants who have overstayed their visa but later married U.S. citizens and are applying for a green card, said Lavetsky. Detaining them “never happened in the past,” even during the first Trump administration, he said. But now, even if they have a strong application, Lavetsky warns them that they may be detained during their interview.
He has started accompanying clients to interviews at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services offices in Albany and Manhattan. At a recent interview for the client applying for a green card after marrying a citizen, “I was very, very nervous, and I think they were as well,” he said. “I was just waiting for the moment that ICE was going to show up and detain my client. Thankfully, it didn’t happen.”
Another client, the Venezuela-born wife of a U.S. citizen, had been waiting five years to be interviewed for a green card when she received an appointment for September, ahead of the December change, said Lavetsky. “If her interview had taken place two months later, she would still be waiting,” he said.
Less fortunate are the immigrants whose efforts to stay in the country are being handled by the courts. When they appear for hearings or check-ins with ICE, they can be detained for any reason, even for a traffic ticket, said Alicea.
She has accompanied people to appointments who have not slept well for days and are so nervous that they sweat and tremble. Those whose fears of being detained are realized are first sent to the ICE facility in Goshen, she said.
ICE is considering another facility at a former warehouse in Chester; on Jan. 12, about 600 people attended a Village Board meeting there to protest. “If this gets built, they’ll be grabbing thousands of people off the streets all over the Hudson Valley and sending them here,” Daniel Atonna, a member of the Poughkeepsie Common Council, said during public comment, according to the Poughkeepsie Journal.
Often, ICE moves detainees — within a day and without families or attorneys being notified — out of New York to other states, particularly southern states where immigration judges are less likely to grant asylum or other relief, said Alicea.
With frantic family members calling hourly for updates, Alicea said it sometimes takes a day to locate someone in ICE’s system of detention centers. More energy and time are expended on tracking them as the agency moves people “detention center to detention center,” she said.
“Sometimes I find them in one detention center and schedule a meeting, and the next day, they are moving them to another location,” she said. “It’s almost like they’re trying to hide them.”
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If it’s illegal to overstay your visa in other countries. Why do people think it’s OK to violate our visa/immigration laws here?
Obama deported 3 million. Will I find the article in the Highlands Comrade morgue files about the people deported during his administration?
Thank you to The Current for including the proposed use of a warehouse in Chester as an ICE facility in your reporting about immigration lawyers. I urge the Hudson Valley community to continue opposing this facility with everything you’ve got. ICE’s director, Todd Lyons, has described these detention warehouses as “Amazon Prime, but for human beings.” Around the country, ICE has been grabbing thousands of innocent people off the street, harassing elders and tear-gassing children, and has murdered more than one U.S. citizen. This racist, inhumane, unconstitutional and morally repugnant group has no place in our community.
ICE is not “grabbing thousands of innocent people off the street, harassing elders and tear-gassing children.” nor has ICE “murdered U.S. citizens.” ICE has performed these same incursions, tactics and procedures for years without the maniacal hysterics from the Left. More recently, Obama deported 3 million illegal aliens during his presidency, using the same procedures and federal police agencies, voted and approved by the very same representatives that you voted for. The only difference is that Trump is in office, a fact of life that many cannot seem to accept.
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection app will eliminate angst. Self-deportation, after fessing up and coming clean, using the resources provided to keep you and your immediate family united as you travel to an extended family reunion back home, will allow you to be an honest citizen as you plan your safe, legal and guilt-free return to the U.S. [via Facebook]
Why should some people cut the line ahead of those who are fervently trying to become citizens the right way? [via Facebook]
Now ICE is arresting 5-year-olds in bunny hats and documented asylum seekers going through the process. It’s attacking schools to arrest students, killing U.S. citizens. These things should not be happening in America or anywhere.
The person who abandoned the child in the bunny hat was his father. He ran when they tried to take him into custody. When the agents attempted to return him to his mother, they refused to open the door at the residence. That was the reason he was sent to the detention center with his father.
We listen to all news outlets, not just CNN, NBC, CBS but Fox and Newsmax. Amazing how some information changes and gets distorted. Unlike what was said in a comment in an earlier story on this subject, we don’t tell people to avoid Fox. People should listen to all sides. They should also look at who the reporters are writing the story to see how objective they are. I have nothing against people entering our great country, but I want to know who they are. Not a lot to ask.