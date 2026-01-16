Rep. Ryan kicks off annual campaign

Rep. Pat Ryan, whose district includes Beacon, on Monday (Jan.12) kicked off his fourth annual Valentines for Vets by inviting residents to mail or drop off cards to his Poughkeepsie office to deliver to veterans and caregivers.

Participants can mail valentines to 29 N. Hamilton St., Suites 112/113, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 by Feb. 6 or deliver them by Feb. 10. If providing multiple valentines, include a count on a sheet of paper. Call 845-443-2930 with questions.

Ryan, a Democrat elected in 2022, served two combat tours in Iraq and is the first West Point graduate to represent the Academy in the House.