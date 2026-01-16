Had been excluded by Legislature for two years
Nancy Montgomery, who represents Philipstown and part of Putnam Valley on the Putnam County Legislature, has been named as the chair of one of its committees for the first time since she was elected in 2019.
Montgomery, the only Democrat on the nine-member Legislature, had been shut out of committee assignments for the past two years by the Republican chairs. In 2024 and 2025, she served only on the Budget and Finance Committee, which includes every member.
This year, Dan Birmingham, who was elected chair on a 5-4 vote with Montgomery’s support, assigned her to chair the Health, Social, Educational & Environmental Committee and appointed her to Protective Services.
Over the years, Montgomery had repeatedly requested to be part of both committees based on her experience managing group homes for the developmentally disabled, volunteering for the Philipstown Ambulance Corps and dispatching 911 calls.
Other than Budget and Finance, the Legislature’s committees each have three members. They meet monthly and consider whether resolutions will be sent to the full Legislature.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve on both the Health and Protective Services committees,” Montgomery said in a statement on Wednesday (Jan. 14). “These committees sit at the heart of how we protect public safety, support vulnerable residents and allocate resources responsibly, especially at a time when federal decisions are creating uncertainty for local governments and communities.
“A key priority for me is strengthening policies and funding that support effective collaboration between law enforcement and social services, particularly around mental health and crisis response. I’m looking forward to doing the work, asking hard questions and helping ensure that Putnam County remains prepared, compassionate and fiscally responsible.”
Committee Assignments
Dutchess Legislature
Molly Rhodes (D) (Beacon Wards 1, 2, 3)
Budget, Finance and Personnel
Public Safety
Public Works and Capital Projects
Yvette Valdés Smith (D) (Beacon Ward 4)
Majority Leader (ex-officio on all committees)
Putnam Legislature
Nancy Montgomery (D) (Philipstown/Putnam Valley)
Health, Social, Educational & Environmental
Protective Services
State Senate
Rob Rolison (R) (Highlands)
Aging
Alcoholism and Substance Use Disorders
Cannabis
Children and Families
Crime Victims, Crime and Correction
Labor
Local Government
State Assembly
Dana Levenberg (D) (Philipstown)
Correction
Environmental Conservation
Housing
Libraries and Education Technology
Local Governments
Jonathan Jacobson (D) (Beacon)
Cities
Corporations, Authorities and Commissions
Election Law
Insurance
Labor
Local Governments
Oversight, Analysis and Investigation (chair)
U.S. Congress
Mike Lawler (R) (District 17, including Philipstown)
Financial Services
Foreign Affairs*
*Lawler chairs the Middle East and North Africa Subcommittee.
Pat Ryan (D) (District 18, including Beacon)
Armed Services
Transportation and Infrastructure
U.S. Senate
Kirsten Gillibrand (D)
Aging
Appropriations
Armed Services
Intelligence
Charles Schumer (D)
Intelligence
Rules and Administration
In January 2025, Amy Sayegh, newly elected as chair by unanimous vote, excluded Montgomery from any committees. When asked by The Current for an explanation, she would only say that she was “using my best judgment” in making assignments.
In January 2024, Paul Jonke, then the new chair, excluded Montgomery for the first time. He claimed in a letter that her “inability to work collaboratively, and to act professionally and collegially,” and the fact that she had “disturbed meetings” and violated the rules of order justified his decision.
He also cited her criticism of Republican legislators for making decisions in secret caucus meetings, “even after you have been provided with conclusive authority that such discussions are entirely proper, ethical and protected by state law.”
On Jan. 7, Birmingham defeated Bill Gouldman to become chair, with support from Montgomery and Sayegh. Birmingham represents Croton Falls, Mahopac and the Village of Brewster. In the third round of voting, Gouldman, who represents most of Putnam Valley, was elected deputy chair; Montgomery, who nominated herself, received three votes.
The meeting was the first for two Republican legislators: Thomas Regan Jr., who won District 6 (Southeast), formerly held by Jonke, who did not seek re-election; and Jake D’Angelo, who won District 5 (Lake Carmel, Carmel) after defeating the incumbent Republican, Greg Elner, in a primary.
Montgomery, who was elected in 2018, defeating Republican incumbent Barbara Scuccimarra, was appointed to the Personnel and Economic Development & Energy committees in 2019 and 2020, Personnel in 2021, Economic Development & Energy in 2022 and Physical Services in 2023.
She was not the first legislator to be shut out of assignments. In 2017, Ginny Nacerino of Patterson, who chaired the Legislature, did not assign a fellow Republican, Dini LoBue of Mahopac, to any committees. LoBue lost her bid for reelection later that year.
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Behind The Story
Type: News
News: Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Recent coverage of committee assignments offers an opportunity to reflect on how transparency, process and persistence shape effective local governance.
Quoted opinions from my colleagues, the political party loyalists, tell part of the unfortunate story, a consistent story which runs throughout every level of government these days — party above people. The public record, what actually occurred, in committee rooms tells the rest. That record reflects repeated efforts by my colleagues to block me from deliberation, cut me out of discussions and limit my minority participation by literally telling me to “shut up” from the dais. My initiatives challenged the majority — on climate policy, mental health resources, transparency, infrastructure, human rights and reproductive health. What my colleagues fail to understand is that silence isn’t civility in a democracy — participation is.
That record includes — majority led, closed back-room meetings held immediately before public legislative sessions. The back room was where agendas were shaped and decisions discussed, while I waited with the public in the next room for open debate which was always stifled. Those concerns were compounded by the routine presence of a taxpayer-funded legislative attorney in partisan caucuses.
Despite being shut down in meetings and having rules change to keep me quiet as proceedings unfolded, I continued advocating with the same passion and commitment that voters entrusted to me for policies and resources that mattered to all Putnam County residents. Many of the initiatives and proposals I put forward were ultimately adopted and are now county policy. Persistence matters in public service.
That history is also why, during negotiations for the 2026 chair of the Legislature, members of the divided Republican caucus on both sides urged me to “remember how I was treated by them” and “vote for their guy” — and why there was bipartisan support for funding and codifying separate majority and minority counsel.
I do remember. I also remember, over these past seven years, seeing too much politicking and not enough governing in county government. Looking ahead to 2026, my focus is on practical, bipartisan governing that serves Putnam County residents, because the work mattered then and continues to matter now.
Montgomery represents District 1 on the Putnam County Legislature.
I am a lifelong Republican and have been active in Putnam politics for many years, specifically the town of Putnam Valley. It saddens me to say that the Putnam GOP and especially the PV GOP have become the latest iteration of The Club- you know, what George Carlin referred to when he said “it’s a Big Club and you ain’t in it.”
Nancy Montgomery represents a small sliver of Put Valley- more than 90% of her district is in solid Democrat Philipstown and Cold Spring. I happen to be in her district and the way she’s been treated by the Repubs in the Legislature is a disgrace. The other PV representative, Bill Gouldman, happens to also be the chair of the PV GOP and as far as I can see, his accomplishments if any, are few and far between.
Due to the failures of the PV GOP, its total lack of leadership, and the influx of liberal Dems who are fleeing NYC, the Republican party is losing its majority in our town and eventually the county. There are a lot of great people in town who want to get involved in the local GOP but thanks to Gouldman and some of the other Club members, they are not welcome. (I include myself in that category but that’s another story.)
The Legislator race in November is going to be VERY interesting at least in Put Valley.
Nancy is now the queen of the Putnam Legislature, because with Republicans split, she becomes the swing vote. She will get whatever she wants this year. [via Facebook]
I’m relieved to see someone qualified is chairing this important committee. I’m hopeful Putnam will prioritize services for our vulnerable neighbors. [via Facebook]
It boggles the mind that it has taken this long for Nancy to be named a committee chair. It speaks to the entrenched Republican machine that runs Putnam. Thank you, Nancy, for never backing down or being intimidated into complacency and silence. Thank you for fighting for your constituents’ best interests. [via Facebook]