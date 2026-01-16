Had been excluded by Legislature for two years

Nancy Montgomery, who represents Philipstown and part of Putnam Valley on the Putnam County Legislature, has been named as the chair of one of its committees for the first time since she was elected in 2019.

Montgomery, the only Democrat on the nine-member Legislature, had been shut out of committee assignments for the past two years by the Republican chairs. In 2024 and 2025, she served only on the Budget and Finance Committee, which includes every member.

This year, Dan Birmingham, who was elected chair on a 5-4 vote with Montgomery’s support, assigned her to chair the Health, Social, Educational & Environmental Committee and appointed her to Protective Services.

Over the years, Montgomery had repeatedly requested to be part of both committees based on her experience managing group homes for the developmentally disabled, volunteering for the Philipstown Ambulance Corps and dispatching 911 calls.

Other than Budget and Finance, the Legislature’s committees each have three members. They meet monthly and consider whether resolutions will be sent to the full Legislature.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve on both the Health and Protective Services committees,” Montgomery said in a statement on Wednesday (Jan. 14). “These committees sit at the heart of how we protect public safety, support vulnerable residents and allocate resources responsibly, especially at a time when federal decisions are creating uncertainty for local governments and communities.

“A key priority for me is strengthening policies and funding that support effective collaboration between law enforcement and social services, particularly around mental health and crisis response. I’m looking forward to doing the work, asking hard questions and helping ensure that Putnam County remains prepared, compassionate and fiscally responsible.”

Committee Assignments Dutchess Legislature Molly Rhodes (D) (Beacon Wards 1, 2, 3)

Budget, Finance and Personnel

Public Safety

Public Works and Capital Projects Yvette Valdés Smith (D) (Beacon Ward 4)

Majority Leader (ex-officio on all committees) Putnam Legislature Nancy Montgomery (D) (Philipstown/Putnam Valley)

Health, Social, Educational & Environmental

Protective Services State Senate Rob Rolison (R) (Highlands)

Aging

Alcoholism and Substance Use Disorders

Cannabis

Children and Families

Crime Victims, Crime and Correction

Labor

Local Government State Assembly Dana Levenberg (D) (Philipstown)

Correction

Environmental Conservation

Housing

Libraries and Education Technology

Local Governments Jonathan Jacobson (D) (Beacon)

Cities

Corporations, Authorities and Commissions

Election Law

Insurance

Labor

Local Governments

Oversight, Analysis and Investigation (chair) U.S. Congress Mike Lawler (R) (District 17, including Philipstown)

Financial Services

Foreign Affairs*

*Lawler chairs the Middle East and North Africa Subcommittee. Pat Ryan (D) (District 18, including Beacon)

Armed Services

Transportation and Infrastructure U.S. Senate Kirsten Gillibrand (D)

Aging

Appropriations

Armed Services

Intelligence Charles Schumer (D)

Intelligence

Rules and Administration

In January 2025, Amy Sayegh, newly elected as chair by unanimous vote, excluded Montgomery from any committees. When asked by The Current for an explanation, she would only say that she was “using my best judgment” in making assignments.

In January 2024, Paul Jonke, then the new chair, excluded Montgomery for the first time. He claimed in a letter that her “inability to work collaboratively, and to act professionally and collegially,” and the fact that she had “disturbed meetings” and violated the rules of order justified his decision.

He also cited her criticism of Republican legislators for making decisions in secret caucus meetings, “even after you have been provided with conclusive authority that such discussions are entirely proper, ethical and protected by state law.”

On Jan. 7, Birmingham defeated Bill Gouldman to become chair, with support from Montgomery and Sayegh. Birmingham represents Croton Falls, Mahopac and the Village of Brewster. In the third round of voting, Gouldman, who represents most of Putnam Valley, was elected deputy chair; Montgomery, who nominated herself, received three votes.

The meeting was the first for two Republican legislators: Thomas Regan Jr., who won District 6 (Southeast), formerly held by Jonke, who did not seek re-election; and Jake D’Angelo, who won District 5 (Lake Carmel, Carmel) after defeating the incumbent Republican, Greg Elner, in a primary.

Montgomery, who was elected in 2018, defeating Republican incumbent Barbara Scuccimarra, was appointed to the Personnel and Economic Development & Energy committees in 2019 and 2020, Personnel in 2021, Economic Development & Energy in 2022 and Physical Services in 2023.

She was not the first legislator to be shut out of assignments. In 2017, Ginny Nacerino of Patterson, who chaired the Legislature, did not assign a fellow Republican, Dini LoBue of Mahopac, to any committees. LoBue lost her bid for reelection later that year.