Owner shares her Caribbean style

Although the Spaniards attempted to introduce viticulture in the Dominican Republic, sugarcane supplanted grape vines, so there’s lots of rum and only one tiny new winery that caters to tourists.

After Elizabeth Rodriguez moved to Manhattan from the Caribbean country at age 20, she became beguiled by wine, starting with a sweet white and moving on to the spectrum of fermented nectars.

When the couple that ran La Reserva at 173 Main St. in Beacon decided to throw in the towel, Rodriguez jumped at the chance and renamed the place Estilo Y Vino (Style and Wine). On Feb. 28, Rodriguez will celebrate the wine bar’s first anniversary.

“The term ‘style’ is versatile — it’s not just about fashion,” she says. “It’s the way you express yourself, the way you conduct your life. Wine can be intimidating, and a lot of people think that it all tastes the same, but I enjoy educating and eliminating the pretense.”

Rodriguez buzzes around the floor, taking time to provide tastings and offer pairing suggestions for the tapas menu. She sees wine as a way to travel the world; the most exotic offerings include bottles from Greece, Hungary, Slovakia and South Africa. Patrons can also hop to California, Argentina and the old world wine countries in Europe.

In addition to overseeing the operation, she’s a jazz fan who books the weekend musical acts and plans on expanding Latin nights from DJs to live bands.

“I’m looking for things out of the ordinary,” she says, mulling whether to host a performer who sings in Spanish. “Over time, it will all come together.”

On a recent Saturday night, Rodriguez bopped her head behind the bar as guitarist Ron Gonzalez and his trio, playing the venue for the first time, grooved on a Jerome Kern tune.

The stage, which has a white piano, is small. Gonzalez could only fit two instruments: a standup bass and a drum set that stickman Art Lillard noted had a kick drum shaved down to one-third of its original size.

The other band playing that weekend, Lucky House, owned the stage. Jeana Alfano’s voice picked up steam in the first set, especially during a rendition of “Rocket Man,” with bass player Mickey D’Addario running wild within the slow, spacious chorus. Joe DiBisceglie provided lead and backup guitar.

Rodriguez, who says she learned English on the fly after moving to New York City, has two master’s degrees and commutes from Cornwall-on-Hudson to a healthcare day job in the Bronx.

Central to the bar’s logo, which depicts a tipped wine glass and bottle, is a bee. The symbol may connote a queen, she says, but it’s her childhood nickname. She explains: “My mother gave it to me — abejita [little bee] — because she knew that I had big dreams.”

Estilo Y Vino, at 173 Main St. in Beacon, is open from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 5:30 to 11:30 p.m. on Friday and 4 to 11:30 p.m. on Saturday. See estiloyvinowinebar.com or call 845-863-7162.