The peaks of the Highlands get short shrift when discussing the mountains of the Northeast because they are, well, short. Mount Beacon may tower over us at 1,600 feet, but if you dropped it in the Catskills (much less the Adirondacks or the White Mountains of New Hampshire), it would barely be noticed.

Yet you can’t tell the history of American adventure without them. As cities swelled in the 19th century and more people encountered less of the natural world, travelers spent weeks at the great hotels of the Catskills and Adirondacks to climb. But with trains and ferries in place, they could spend a Sunday in the Highlands and be home in New York City by bedtime. The Catskills may have a reputation as “America’s first wilderness,” but the lower Hudson Valley was the site of some of America’s first day hikes.

Now these smaller peaks are getting their due. David Perez has created The Downstate 28.

“There’s a lot of ‘peakbagging’ challenges upstate and in New England, but nothing existed in our own backyard,” says Perez, who lives in northern New Jersey. “I felt like these mountains deserved it.”

Like many people, Perez learned to hike in the lower Hudson Valley, which gave him the confidence and skills to chase the Catskill 3500 Club (in which you climb the 33 highest peaks on public land) and the Adirondacks 46ers (46 peaks of roughly 4,000 feet or more). He and his wife, Bhakti, are working to climb the highest peak in all 50 states, and in his spare time, he volunteers as a trail maintainer for the New York-New Jersey Trail Conference.

Perez says that his climbing experiences across the country have made him appreciate the smaller peaks close to home even more. “The lower Hudson is doing things right,” he said, noting that nonprofits and a fleet of volunteers have created durable trails. That’s in stark contrast to the Adirondacks, where the trails are frequently overgrown, although they see fewer hikers.

Perez notes that the popularity of Bear Mountain and Breakneck has required a different approach. “When they first put in stone stairs on Bear Mountain, there was a lot of pushback,” he says. “People said, ‘That’s not wilderness — no one wants to walk on steps.’ But when you have that many people, that’s the trail you need to keep the mountain safe.”

The rules for The Downstate 28 are similar to those of better-known challenges: Print the list, hike the peaks at your own pace, submit the completed list with $12, and receive a patch. There’s also a winter challenge in which you hike the peaks between Dec. 21 and March 21. You get credit for any peaks you’ve hiked in the past.

“I’m not recreating the wheel here,” Perez says. “People have been hiking all these peaks long before some nobody from New Jersey put them on a list.”



Orange County (11)

Bear Mountain

Black Mountain

Black Rock

Butter Hill

Eagle Cliff

Hogencamp Mountain

Indian Hill

Popolopen Torne

Schunemunk Mountain

Snake Hill

Storm King Mountain Rockland County (8)

Bald Mountain

Diamond Mountain

Dunderberg Mountain

High Tor

Hook Mountain

Ramapo Torne

The Timp

West Mountain Dutchess County (2)

Bald Hill

South Beacon Mountain Putnam County (5)

Breakneck Ridge

Bull Hill

Candlewood Hill

Nimham Mountain

Round Hill Westchester County (2)

Anthony’s Nose

Turkey Mountain

The challenge, which kicked off a few months ago, already has its first finishers: trail runners David Morganite and Layla Ridgeback of Beacon. “That’s one of the advantages of being a trail runner — you can bang out these peaks pretty quickly,” Perez says.

When selecting the peaks, Perez sought a mix of iconic and popular. Breakneck, Bear Mountain and the Beacon fire tower are on the list, but it also includes under-the-radar hikes such as Indian Hill in Sterling Forest State Park (“beautiful little loop, you feel like you have it all to yourself”) and Nimham Mountain in eastern Putnam County (“Short little trail, 360-degree view, great mountain biking”).

Perez hopes that highlighting less-traveled trails will ease the burden on peaks like Breakneck and Bull Hill. His other hope is that the challenge will encourage people to develop a stronger relationship with local mountains. He has a particularly strong connection: He and his wife were married at the foot of Sugarloaf.

“When you spend more time somewhere, you develop a fondness for it,” he says. “Once you’re connected, you have a desire to take care of it.”

For more info, see nydownstate28er.com.